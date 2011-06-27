  1. Home
Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 LX 570
5(78%)4(0%)3(22%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
9 reviews
List Price Range
$58,999 - $70,500
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The only SUV that matters

db, 10/08/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I have a 2017 LX 570 and this is my third LX dating back to 2002. My previous vehicle was a 2006 LX; I absolutely love the upgrades both internally and externally. I would not comment on the mpg as a negative--especially considering this is a full-time four-wheeled drive vehicle that weighs over 7,000 lbs--poor mpg is to be expected. I considered purchasing a Mercedes G Wagon or a Range Rover Autobiography...regardless of the curb appeal for those vehicles, none can compare to the LX's reliability and resale value. Having an attractive SUV that only looks good but cannot withstand the test of time (unreliable) is an oxymoron. I look forward to additional LX upgrades in time. The only SUV that matters.

Safety
Technology
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2017 LX570 KING OF SUVS

John M, 03/18/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

Trulely the king of suvs I have had serval suvs including g wagons Range Rover escalade 4 runner LX570 is the DADDY HANDS DOWN. It is the most comfortable SUV for road trips with o cooler in the armrest that fits a full bottle of champagne and still has room. Looks that are amazing and gets complements all the time. If you are thinking about getting one go for it as I can tell Ashly say this is the best SUV ever built.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The best SUV in this category

TommyJames, 10/08/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

This is LX570 #4 for me. I've never owned four of anything, and every time I think about getting another LX570, I read about all others in the same category and drive them to see if there is something better. There isn't. And with each passing year, the LX570 just gets better. Yes, there are two other brands that are perceived to have higher status, but both have crappy resale and are filled with antiquated technology. I've taken mine in soft sand on the Washington Coast, without any problems or fear of getting stuck. I have used crawl control twice. There is no vehicle better suited for a road trip. It's the ultimate for that purpose, except for the low gas mileage. Don't pay attention to the computer that shows you getting 12. I'm getting closer to 15-18, which still isn't great, but this is a massive, very heavy SUV. I keep buying them because given the value and high resale, the overall cost of ownership is far lower than the other two in the same price point. American SUVs feel cheap to me and don't have the same attention to detail. I also have an S550 and I still prefer driving the LX570. It's also the little details, the quality of the switches, the feel of buttons, all the touch points that make the LX a better vehicle. Some of the others look cooler, more trendy, but you pay for it in lost features and horrible resale. If this is a dog hauler, it's best with the third row seat down and a seat cover. With the two seats up, the critters don't have any side visibility and the window line is high. Best to toss them in the third row seat, which still leaves enough room for groceries behind the third row, and a hair-free back seat. It's that third row seat for dogs that is a must for me. When you put it in Sport mode, it really does stiffen up and you can toss it around while paddle shifting. Yes, it's a beast and don't expect it to want to grip the road like the family Lamborghini, however that said, it will delight you if you let it. What I love about Lexus is that they just don't break. In my years of owning the brand, I've only had a few occasions when I had any unscheduled maintenance and that was in the 90s. I have about 4,000 miles on my 2017 and I'm thrilled with it. I do wish the second row had a tiny bit more leg room, but it's still not bad. Other gripes- though minor, would be the way you can't control the GPS while in camera mode on split screen. Also, when it comes to media, you have to spend some time getting to know the full capabilities. It can do a lot. The seats are extremely comfortable on very long drives and the cooler between the seats gets used all the time. I LOVE this thing!

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Great in some ways, but definite issues

Chris K., 11/03/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

Nice large vehicle with good safety features such as numerous, well distributed airbags. I consider the 6000 pound weight a bit of a safety feature as well. Has a number of issues which would place this vehicle between a 3 and 4 star rating for me. I had a 2011 model which I traded for a 2016. The engine in the newer model is more sluggish, and if a more rapid acceleration is desired, the engine sounds like a 4 cylinder that is about to throw a rod. The 2011 engine and transmission strangely seemed quite superior.This is usually sold with the 21 inch wheels, and as I found out after purchase, that Dunlop is the only manufacturer of a tire this size. Not a very good tire and I am at this moment in my 3rd week without being able to drive my car because the tires are nationally on a back order. The vehicle is sitting at my Lexus dealer, who doesn't really know what to tell me at this point. The screens for watching television in the back seat stick so far off of the backs of the front seats that they encroach on the headspace of the rear seat passengers. I found this almost scary when I sat in the back seat. Anti-lock brake mechanism is not smooth and if hard braking is required, the tires seem to skip around on the road. Not sure how much of this is due to the tire quality versus the anti-lock quality.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Safe, reliable & stylist luxury SUV

PRS, 01/07/2018
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

If the what your most concerns were listed in the title of this review, then this is the one to get. Of course there are always room for improvement: self parking, self driving, more leg room for the 3rd row, more room for cargo space, better miles per gallon, and double moon roof or panoramic roof, etc.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
12
