  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LX 470
  4. Used 2003 Lexus LX 470
  5. Used 2003 Lexus LX 470 SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Lexus LX 470 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 LX 470
5(84%)4(11%)3(5%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
43 reviews
Write a review
See all LX 470s for sale
List Price Estimate
$7,457 - $12,838
Used LX 470 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...9

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Solid, dependable, still garnishes status

tpa33, 12/10/2013
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I'm a technician and I know build quality. You will not find this level of precision or quality with any other vehicle with full time 4 wheel drive and true transfer case. Bought used only because its virtually still new and we should all expect 350,000 miles of hard or pampered use from the LX470/Land cruisers.

Report Abuse

Excellent

Tom, 04/29/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Outstanding vehicle. If you can afford it and want an SUV, look no further. My LX 470 has 80,000 miles on it and it rides as nice as it did when I bought it. Reliability, comfort and quality are super, not one rattle or vibration after the 6 years I have owned the vehicle. Probably built too well as there is no reason to get rid of it even after 6 years. I plan on keeping it for a long time and putting many more miles on it. Performs flawlessly in the snow as I can go anywhere. Had to get to navigate on a steep, closed road one snowy day. No problem at all in this vehicle. Just a great vehicle.

Report Abuse

Best of Rest

Mohs Doc, 08/31/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

25K trouble free miles. 12-14 mpg expected when one notes the 5500+ lbs. of weight. Nothing on the market to compare with it unless the NEW Range Rover, now under German mgmt, might be a contender, but I would have to be shown.

Report Abuse

Love My LEXIE

Caroline913, 12/06/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Great SUV, fun to drive and I feel very safe on the highway. I love all the toys and the interior is so classy. I've owned other SUVs, but this time I've found a gem.

Report Abuse

My Truck

dickbarber, 08/05/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Of course the Lux stuff -- clients/investors ride in style in LA and DC. Always smooth and cool. Best part tho is the utility. Does everything in style. Camped in it for a month in the Sierra (slept in the back). Serious off-road in summer/winter in desert/mountain. Water crossings to 20". Climbs and scambles like a Wrangler but with a Lex ride. Amazing in snow with the adjustable suspension and stock tires. Delivers Docs and nurses in snow emergencies. Handles triple digit speeds in emergencies. Tows fine, not fast, but secure. 7,000K trailer with brakes no prob.

Report Abuse
12345...9
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all LX 470s for sale

Related Used 2003 Lexus LX 470 SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles