Used 2003 Lexus LX 470 SUV Consumer Reviews
Solid, dependable, still garnishes status
I'm a technician and I know build quality. You will not find this level of precision or quality with any other vehicle with full time 4 wheel drive and true transfer case. Bought used only because its virtually still new and we should all expect 350,000 miles of hard or pampered use from the LX470/Land cruisers.
Excellent
Outstanding vehicle. If you can afford it and want an SUV, look no further. My LX 470 has 80,000 miles on it and it rides as nice as it did when I bought it. Reliability, comfort and quality are super, not one rattle or vibration after the 6 years I have owned the vehicle. Probably built too well as there is no reason to get rid of it even after 6 years. I plan on keeping it for a long time and putting many more miles on it. Performs flawlessly in the snow as I can go anywhere. Had to get to navigate on a steep, closed road one snowy day. No problem at all in this vehicle. Just a great vehicle.
Best of Rest
25K trouble free miles. 12-14 mpg expected when one notes the 5500+ lbs. of weight. Nothing on the market to compare with it unless the NEW Range Rover, now under German mgmt, might be a contender, but I would have to be shown.
Love My LEXIE
Great SUV, fun to drive and I feel very safe on the highway. I love all the toys and the interior is so classy. I've owned other SUVs, but this time I've found a gem.
My Truck
Of course the Lux stuff -- clients/investors ride in style in LA and DC. Always smooth and cool. Best part tho is the utility. Does everything in style. Camped in it for a month in the Sierra (slept in the back). Serious off-road in summer/winter in desert/mountain. Water crossings to 20". Climbs and scambles like a Wrangler but with a Lex ride. Amazing in snow with the adjustable suspension and stock tires. Delivers Docs and nurses in snow emergencies. Handles triple digit speeds in emergencies. Tows fine, not fast, but secure. 7,000K trailer with brakes no prob.
