  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LX 450
  4. Used 1997 Lexus LX 450
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Lexus LX 450 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 LX 450
Overview
See LX 450 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)301.2/351.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower212 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room59.5 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.5 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4971 lbs.
Ground clearance10.8 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Moonstone Pearl Metallic
  • Antique Sage Pearl Metallic
  • Flaxen Pearl Metallic
  • Wine Red Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Star Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Silver Jade Pearl
  • Crystal Quartz Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Light Grayish Rose Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
See LX 450 Inventory

Related Used 1997 Lexus LX 450 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles