  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LS 500
  4. 2019 Lexus LS 500
  5. 2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 LS 500
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all LS 500s for sale
MSRP Starting at
$75,450
Save as much as $11,925
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Expensive sedan low creature comfort

Average joe, 03/03/2019
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

Overalls nice and stylish. Compared to its v8 predecessor noisy and slow acceleration with only 1mpg improvement in fuel economy even in economy mode. No good light in trunk. No light in glove compartment. Single internal glove box so very little storage.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Lexus LS 500
VIEW OFFERS
Lexus.com

Overall a great luxury car

Timmedo, 12/08/2019
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The base car is well equipped and is engineered and manufactured extremely well. The interior looks great and is clearly thought out. A couple of minor issues. The safety features are very good. The front drivers seat appears to have a little to much of a bolster so it feels like I'm not all the way down in the seat. I am big, so for most I maybe OK. The cars tends to correct itself when centering itself in the lane on the freeways. Maybe that just takes getting used too. Overall a great car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all LS 500s for sale

Related 2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars