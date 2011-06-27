2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Expensive sedan low creature comfort
Overalls nice and stylish. Compared to its v8 predecessor noisy and slow acceleration with only 1mpg improvement in fuel economy even in economy mode. No good light in trunk. No light in glove compartment. Single internal glove box so very little storage.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Overall a great luxury car
The base car is well equipped and is engineered and manufactured extremely well. The interior looks great and is clearly thought out. A couple of minor issues. The safety features are very good. The front drivers seat appears to have a little to much of a bolster so it feels like I'm not all the way down in the seat. I am big, so for most I maybe OK. The cars tends to correct itself when centering itself in the lane on the freeways. Maybe that just takes getting used too. Overall a great car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
