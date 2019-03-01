2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan
What’s new
- New Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa functions
- Adds semi-automated lane-change feature to optional safety package
- Part of the fifth LS generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Library-quiet at all speeds on all roads
- Ride quality remains soft, supple and impervious to bad asphalt
- The interior features world-class build quality and artful materials
- Touchpad-based infotainment is clever but distracting on the road
- General lack of sportiness cedes advantage to some German rivals
- Gas pedal response feels numb
Which LS 500 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
The 2019 Lexus LS 500 might look bold and futuristic with its sharp, angular lines, but don't be confused: This is still a traditional Lexus inside and out. Last year's model arrived with a thorough exterior and interior redesign that once again placed the LS alongside its luxury rivals from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo. With its whisper-quiet interior, cushioned ride and cutting-edge safety tech, the LS proves that Europeans aren't the only ones who can build world-class luxury.
Last year's comprehensive overhaul didn't leave much to be improved on today's model. But for 2019, the LS offers more connected and safety tech and a handful of new style options. Apple CarPlay finally arrives for iPhone users (Android Auto is still curiously absent) and Amazon Alexa functionality allows the virtual assistant to start the LS, lock and unlock its doors, and check its fuel level. A 24-inch head-up display is now available as a stand-alone option, and there's a new wheel design offered in the optional Executive Package.
They're small changes but worthy refinements for a car that Lexus only recently revamped. It all adds up to a car that earns its place among elite luxury sedans, one as adept at cosseting weary leaders of industry as visiting in-laws. With few details spared, the Lexus LS 500 proves that Europe doesn't have the lock on luxury.
2019 Lexus LS 500 models
The 2019 Lexus LS 500 is a full-size luxury sedan with seating for five passengers. It comes in a single, well-appointed trim level with a handful of stand-alone options and options packages. Even without a single option, the LS 500 comes loaded with the safety and comfort features you'd expect of this class. A hybrid version is reviewed separately.
Standard equipment on the LS 500 is extensive and begins with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine (416 horsepower, 442 pound-feet of torque) paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive comes standard; all-wheel drive is optional.
Standard feature highlights include 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, a sunroof, a hands-free trunk, power-closing doors, leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, 16-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, and a power rear sunshade.
Technology features include a 12.3-inch central display, a navigation system, a trackpad-style interface, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Lexus Enform services, Apple CarPlay and a 12-speaker audio system.
Finally, standard driver aids include front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams and automatic wipers.
The LS 500 can be further tailored to your taste with a comprehensive options list. The Interior Upgrade package adds leather upholstery with quilted stitching, 28-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and heated rear seats, among other items.
The Luxury package adds a 28-way adjustable seat for the passenger, 18-way adjustable and reclining rear seats, four-zone climate control, power rear side sunshades, an armrest-mounted touchscreen controller for climate and seat functions, and rear-seat knee airbags.
Drivers seeking a more sporting flavor can equip the LS 500 with the F Sport package, which adds 20-inch wheels, larger brakes, a retuned suspension, unique styling trim, exclusive leather upholstery and 28-way power-adjustable sport front seats. If you've equipped your LS 500 with the F Sport package, you can also get a Performance package that adds variable gear-ratio steering and rear-wheel steering.
The Executive package truly transforms the LS 500 into a luxury shuttle, adding butterfly rear headrests, individual climate control settings, heated and ventilated rear seats with massaging function, and an extendable ottoman footrest for the right-side rear passenger. The cabin is further embellished with hand-pleated trim and stylized glass materials.
Additional safety aids come with the Safety System+ A package, which, among other safety upgrades, adds adaptive cruise and automatic steering that can detect and "trace" the path of the vehicle in front.
Notable individual options include an adaptive air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, upgraded wood trim, a 24-inch head-up display and a premium 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|6.5
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.0
Steering7.0
Handling6.5
Drivability7.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use4.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility7.0
Quality8.5
Utility8.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology6.5
Smartphone integration
Driver aids7.5
Voice control7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus LS 500.
Trending topics in reviews
- lights
- acceleration
- fuel efficiency
- spaciousness
Most helpful consumer reviews
Overalls nice and stylish. Compared to its v8 predecessor noisy and slow acceleration with only 1mpg improvement in fuel economy even in economy mode. No good light in trunk. No light in glove compartment. Single internal glove box so very little storage.
The base car is well equipped and is engineered and manufactured extremely well. The interior looks great and is clearly thought out. A couple of minor issues. The safety features are very good. The front drivers seat appears to have a little to much of a bolster so it feels like I'm not all the way down in the seat. I am big, so for most I maybe OK. The cars tends to correct itself when centering itself in the lane on the freeways. Maybe that just takes getting used too. Overall a great car.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$75,450
|MPG
|19 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|416 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$78,670
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|416 hp @ 6000 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$84,670
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|416 hp @ 6000 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$81,450
|MPG
|19 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|416 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite LS 500 safety features:
- Lane Trace Assist
- Works with adaptive cruise control to detect and follow the path of the car in front for semi-automated driving.
- Lexus Safety System+
- Umbrella name for features suite that includes lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and more.
- Active Steering Assist
- In conjunction with pre-collision warning, the system can take corrective steering action to avoid or minimize a collision.
Lexus LS 500 vs. the competition
Lexus LS 500 vs. Audi A8
With less weight and sportier suspension tuning, the A8 feels smaller and nimbler when driving around turns. Both the A8 and the LS 500 feature cabins that coddle, but the Audi has substantially more rear legroom while the Lexus has a much larger trunk. The A8's design gets a makeover for 2019, but it's not a significant departure from the earlier model. That's not a bad thing, though. Next to the LS, the Audi looks conservative and classic, with a design that will probably age very well.
Lexus LS 500 vs. BMW 7 Series
The BMW is bigger than the Lexus, and it has more interior and trunk volume. But it may require advanced training to operate its array of entertainment, connectivity and driver assist features. In general, the 7 Series comes off as a little sportier while the LS 500 is a bit more comfortable.
Lexus LS 500 vs. Genesis G90
The Genesis has a big price advantage. You can configure the G90 to match what an un-optioned LS 500 goes for, but the Genesis will come with a V8 and all-wheel drive. The Genesis also has great build quality, but the LS' interior is still a step above. To its advantage, the G90 comes with a better infotainment system and is easier to buy since it comes fully loaded out of the box.
FAQ
Is the Lexus LS 500 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lexus LS 500?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus LS 500:
- New Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa functions
- Adds semi-automated lane-change feature to optional safety package
- Part of the fifth LS generation introduced for 2018
Is the Lexus LS 500 reliable?
Is the 2019 Lexus LS 500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus LS 500?
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus LS 500 is the 2019 Lexus LS 500 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $75,450.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $75,450
- 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $78,670
- F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $84,670
- F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $81,450
What are the different models of Lexus LS 500?
