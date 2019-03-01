  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LS 500
  4. 2019 Lexus LS 500
  5. 2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)
Ad
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Lexus LS 500
VIEW OFFERS
Lexus.com

2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan

What’s new

  • New Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa functions
  • Adds semi-automated lane-change feature to optional safety package
  • Part of the fifth LS generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Library-quiet at all speeds on all roads
  • Ride quality remains soft, supple and impervious to bad asphalt
  • The interior features world-class build quality and artful materials
  • Touchpad-based infotainment is clever but distracting on the road
  • General lack of sportiness cedes advantage to some German rivals
  • Gas pedal response feels numb
Other years
2020
2019
2018
Lexus LS 500 for Sale
2018
MSRP Starting at
$75,450
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 LS 500
F SPORT and Inspiration Series

msrp 

$75,450
starting price
Search Inventory
Lexus.com
See all for sale

Which LS 500 does Edmunds recommend?

The LS is available in just one very well-appointed trim level, so you choose only which extras you want. The 28-way adjustable seats and adjustable air suspension are nice, but make sure to get the spectacular audio system upgrade and the Safety System+ A package. The former delivers a rich audio experience, while the latter adds a host of useful driver assistance features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

The 2019 Lexus LS 500 might look bold and futuristic with its sharp, angular lines, but don't be confused: This is still a traditional Lexus inside and out. Last year's model arrived with a thorough exterior and interior redesign that once again placed the LS alongside its luxury rivals from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo. With its whisper-quiet interior, cushioned ride and cutting-edge safety tech, the LS proves that Europeans aren't the only ones who can build world-class luxury.

Last year's comprehensive overhaul didn't leave much to be improved on today's model. But for 2019, the LS offers more connected and safety tech and a handful of new style options. Apple CarPlay finally arrives for iPhone users (Android Auto is still curiously absent) and Amazon Alexa functionality allows the virtual assistant to start the LS, lock and unlock its doors, and check its fuel level. A 24-inch head-up display is now available as a stand-alone option, and there's a new wheel design offered in the optional Executive Package.

They're small changes but worthy refinements for a car that Lexus only recently revamped. It all adds up to a car that earns its place among elite luxury sedans, one as adept at cosseting weary leaders of industry as visiting in-laws. With few details spared, the Lexus LS 500 proves that Europe doesn't have the lock on luxury.

2019 Lexus LS 500 models

The 2019 Lexus LS 500 is a full-size luxury sedan with seating for five passengers. It comes in a single, well-appointed trim level with a handful of stand-alone options and options packages. Even without a single option, the LS 500 comes loaded with the safety and comfort features you'd expect of this class. A hybrid version is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment on the LS 500 is extensive and begins with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine (416 horsepower, 442 pound-feet of torque) paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive comes standard; all-wheel drive is optional.

Standard feature highlights include 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, a sunroof, a hands-free trunk, power-closing doors, leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, 16-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, and a power rear sunshade.

Technology features include a 12.3-inch central display, a navigation system, a trackpad-style interface, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Lexus Enform services, Apple CarPlay and a 12-speaker audio system.

Finally, standard driver aids include front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams and automatic wipers.

The LS 500 can be further tailored to your taste with a comprehensive options list. The Interior Upgrade package adds leather upholstery with quilted stitching, 28-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and heated rear seats, among other items.

The Luxury package adds a 28-way adjustable seat for the passenger, 18-way adjustable and reclining rear seats, four-zone climate control, power rear side sunshades, an armrest-mounted touchscreen controller for climate and seat functions, and rear-seat knee airbags.

Drivers seeking a more sporting flavor can equip the LS 500 with the F Sport package, which adds 20-inch wheels, larger brakes, a retuned suspension, unique styling trim, exclusive leather upholstery and 28-way power-adjustable sport front seats. If you've equipped your LS 500 with the F Sport package, you can also get a Performance package that adds variable gear-ratio steering and rear-wheel steering.

The Executive package truly transforms the LS 500 into a luxury shuttle, adding butterfly rear headrests, individual climate control settings, heated and ventilated rear seats with massaging function, and an extendable ottoman footrest for the right-side rear passenger. The cabin is further embellished with hand-pleated trim and stylized glass materials.

Additional safety aids come with the Safety System+ A package, which, among other safety upgrades, adds adaptive cruise and automatic steering that can detect and "trace" the path of the vehicle in front.

Notable individual options include an adaptive air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, upgraded wood trim, a 24-inch head-up display and a premium 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lexus LS 500 (turbo 3.5L V6 | 10-speed automatic | RWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility8.0
Technology6.5

Driving

7.0
Most will find that performance is perfectly adequate for a large luxury sedan. The chassis ably controls body roll at moderate speeds. Even with the car loaded with five passengers, acceleration is swift. Unfortunately, the transmission is slow to downshift when you want more power.

Acceleration

7.5
The twin-turbo V6's low-end thrust and ample power won't make you nostalgic for the previous model's V8. It seems reluctant to tap into the power, however, with considerable lag between pressing the pedal and the car responding. In Edmunds testing, a 0-60 mph run took 5.8 seconds — average for this kind of car.

Braking

7.0
The pedal doesn't have much feel, but it's easy to slow the LS 500 thanks to the linear brake response at low to moderate speeds. At higher speeds, you really have to dig into the pedal to halt this beast quickly. It took 132 feet to stop from 60 mph, a longer distance than for many rivals.

Steering

7.0
Steering effort is light in most drive modes and slightly heavier in Sport and Sport+. Effort does not build up much as you move the wheel from center, so you really don't know what the tires are doing. The LS isn't overly sensitive to fine adjustments, but it responds quickly to deliberate inputs.

Handling

6.5
The LS 500 isn't terribly sporty, and hustling it around too many back-to-back corners can make you queasy. Body lean manifests immediately upon entering a turn with speed, but it's not excessive for this kind of vehicle. The F Sport model might be more appropriate for more spirited drivers.

Drivability

7.5
It's hard to overstate how smooth gear shifts are. Upshifts are imperceptible, and you don't feel downshifts as you slow down. The car is slow to respond when you hit the accelerator in most driving modes. Sport mode quickens responses yet doesn't make the throttle overly jumpy and doesn't hang onto gears.

Comfort

8.0
This class prioritizes comfort above all else, and the LS is no different. The outboard seats offer a wide range of adjustments, in addition to heating, ventilation and a massage function. The ride only feels floaty on undulating surfaces. Otherwise, the suspension soaks up all road imperfections.

Seat comfort

8.0
Most seats have a seemingly endless number of adjustments. Even so, it takes a while to find the perfect position, and you'll have to make adjustments on long road trips. With the Executive package, all outboard seats offer a massage function. The unyielding padding makes the middle seat uncomfortable.

Ride comfort

8.0
The optional adjustable air suspension, regardless of drive mode, produces a cushy ride on almost any road. At low speeds, you won't even realize you're driving over speed bumps. Only on severely broken pavement might the ride feel choppy. Large pavement dips cause noticeable movement.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The LS is tomb-silent at cruising speeds, with virtually zero wind and engine noise. Tire noise is minimal, except for when you're rounding a corner — they squeal even at moderate speeds. The engine sounds awesome at full throttle, but much of the engine note is artificial.

Climate control

8.0
Seven power sunshades and a multitude of vents work in concert to keep heat from radiating into the cabin. That's a good thing since seat ventilation functions aren't particularly powerful. The same goes for seat and steering wheel heating. The rear seats get heated massaging elements.

Interior

7.0
There's an abundance of room for four passengers, though the low roofline gives the illusion of a tight cabin. It's easy to get into, but getting out is a little tricky. Many vehicle settings are located in virtual menus, and the infotainment controller is frustratingly difficult to use.

Ease of use

4.0
Many of the seat, climate and audio adjustments are buried within the infotainment system's complex menu structure. Remembering where basic adjustments are located is difficult enough, but the hard-to-use touchpad controller exacerbates the issue. The touchscreen for rear passengers is slightly more intuitive.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The large door openings make the LS a cinch to get into. However, the wide doorsills require quite a bit of hip articulation to step over when exiting. The rear seat's easy-access function is a necessity if you recline the seatback. Otherwise, you'll have to scrunch up awkwardly to exit.

Driving position

8.5
The driver's seat is highly adjustable, with multiple lumbar inflation points and side and bottom bolster modifications. It’s a shame that you have to use the touchpad to access most of them. Tall drivers can use the armrests while cruising, thanks to the steering wheel's generous tilt-and-telescoping range.

Roominess

8.0
Headroom is a little tight for tall passengers, but those under 6 feet tall will have no problem. There's plenty of legroom in the back; the occupant on the right can even move the front seat forward and deploy the leg rests to lounge. The middle seat is short on headroom and too narrow to fit an adult.

Visibility

7.0
The roofline up front is a little low; tall drivers might have to lean forward to see a stoplight. A low beltline helps side visibility, and the rear window design helps reduce blind spots. The short rear window means you won't see much behind the headrests, however. The 360-degree camera helps.

Quality

8.5
As in many top-tier executive sedans, the interior is immaculately trimmed. The cabin features supple leather upholstery and dash coverings, wood trim and a minimal amount of plastic. The LS isn't as wondrous as a Mercedes S-Class, but it's nicer than budget-friendly large sedans such as the Lincoln Continental.

Utility

8.0
The trunk is large and accepts plenty of luggage, provided you can work with sides that taper inward as you go forward, like a trapezoid. With bins under the armrests and cutouts in each door, there are plenty of places for small items inside. Reaching the upper tethers for car seats can be tricky.

Small-item storage

8.0
Each door has a cutout large enough for a water bottle lying on its side, and there are decently sized bins under the front and rear armrests. Of course, to fit a third person in back, you have to flip up the armrest, forfeiting that space.

Cargo space

8.0
At 17 cubic feet, the LS 500's trunk is one of the largest in the class. It's easy to load items into the cargo area thanks to the wide, tall opening. The sides taper inward as you get closer to the rear seatback, so consider the odd shape before you pack too much.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
Each of the outboard seats has two easy-access LATCH anchors hidden behind a piece of padding attached via Velcro. Three upper tethers are more difficult to reach since they are set far back on the rear deck, and there's not much clearance between the roof and the top of the headrest.

Technology

6.5
Standard safety features abound, though some systems don't feel fully baked. Voice controls are OK, while the optional Mark Levinson audio system is well worth the extra cost.

Smartphone integration

There are two USB ports in both front and rear armrest bins. Browsing for audio files on connected media is disabled while the car is moving. The Lexus Enform app suite does not support a ton of apps, but thankfully Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are new additions for 2019.

Driver aids

7.5
There's a wealth of standard safety tech, and the optional Safety System+ A adds further semi-automated driving features. In our experience, these aids work well enough but aren't as advanced as those in competing systems from Tesla and Mercedes-Benz. Adaptive cruise is slow to identify stopped traffic.

Voice control

7.5
The voice recognition software prompts you to use a structured menu path, but we found that it detects some free speech. Though it seems to be available, we were not able to use voice controls to browse a media player's audio files. Inputting a destination to the navigation system is easy enough.
Ad
Build Your LS 500
189 people are viewing this car
MSRP$75,450 - $97,665
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus LS 500.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • lights
  • acceleration
  • fuel efficiency
  • spaciousness

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Expensive sedan low creature comfort
Average joe,
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Overalls nice and stylish. Compared to its v8 predecessor noisy and slow acceleration with only 1mpg improvement in fuel economy even in economy mode. No good light in trunk. No light in glove compartment. Single internal glove box so very little storage.

5 out of 5 stars, Overall a great luxury car
Timmedo,
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

The base car is well equipped and is engineered and manufactured extremely well. The interior looks great and is clearly thought out. A couple of minor issues. The safety features are very good. The front drivers seat appears to have a little to much of a bolster so it feels like I'm not all the way down in the seat. I am big, so for most I maybe OK. The cars tends to correct itself when centering itself in the lane on the freeways. Maybe that just takes getting used too. Overall a great car.

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
MSRP$75,450
MPG 19 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower416 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
MSRP$78,670
MPG 18 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower416 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
MSRP$84,670
MPG 18 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower416 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
F SPORT 4dr Sedan features & specs
F SPORT 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
MSRP$81,450
MPG 19 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower416 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite LS 500 safety features:

Lane Trace Assist
Works with adaptive cruise control to detect and follow the path of the car in front for semi-automated driving.
Lexus Safety System+
Umbrella name for features suite that includes lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and more.
Active Steering Assist
In conjunction with pre-collision warning, the system can take corrective steering action to avoid or minimize a collision.

Lexus LS 500 vs. the competition

Lexus LS 500 vs. Audi A8

With less weight and sportier suspension tuning, the A8 feels smaller and nimbler when driving around turns. Both the A8 and the LS 500 feature cabins that coddle, but the Audi has substantially more rear legroom while the Lexus has a much larger trunk. The A8's design gets a makeover for 2019, but it's not a significant departure from the earlier model. That's not a bad thing, though. Next to the LS, the Audi looks conservative and classic, with a design that will probably age very well.

Compare Lexus LS 500 & Audi A8 features

Lexus LS 500 vs. BMW 7 Series

The BMW is bigger than the Lexus, and it has more interior and trunk volume. But it may require advanced training to operate its array of entertainment, connectivity and driver assist features. In general, the 7 Series comes off as a little sportier while the LS 500 is a bit more comfortable.

Compare Lexus LS 500 & BMW 7 Series features

Lexus LS 500 vs. Genesis G90

The Genesis has a big price advantage. You can configure the G90 to match what an un-optioned LS 500 goes for, but the Genesis will come with a V8 and all-wheel drive. The Genesis also has great build quality, but the LS' interior is still a step above. To its advantage, the G90 comes with a better infotainment system and is easier to buy since it comes fully loaded out of the box.

Compare Lexus LS 500 & Genesis G90 features

FAQ

Is the Lexus LS 500 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 LS 500 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Lexus LS 500 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the LS 500 gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the LS 500 has 17.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus LS 500. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Lexus LS 500?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus LS 500:

  • New Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa functions
  • Adds semi-automated lane-change feature to optional safety package
  • Part of the fifth LS generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Lexus LS 500 reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus LS 500 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the LS 500. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the LS 500's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Lexus LS 500 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Lexus LS 500 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 LS 500 and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 LS 500 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus LS 500?

The least-expensive 2019 Lexus LS 500 is the 2019 Lexus LS 500 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $75,450.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $75,450
  • 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $78,670
  • F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $84,670
  • F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $81,450
Learn more

What are the different models of Lexus LS 500?

If you're interested in the Lexus LS 500, the next question is, which LS 500 model is right for you? LS 500 variants include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). For a full list of LS 500 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Lexus LS 500

2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan Overview

The 2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan is offered in the following styles: 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A).

What do people think of the 2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 LS 500 Sedan 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 LS 500 Sedan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 LS 500 Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, F SPORT, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedans are available in my area?

2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan Listings and Inventory

There are currently 9 new 2019 [object Object] LS 500 Sedans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $74,910 and mileage as low as 10 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] LS 500 Sedan for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan LS 500 Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lexus LS 500 for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,923.

Find a new Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,570.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan and all available trim types: Base, F SPORT, F SPORT, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials

Related 2019 Lexus LS 500 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles