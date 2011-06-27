Used 2010 Lexus IS F Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270.4/388.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|Torque
|371 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|416 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.5 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|Navigation/Mark Levinson Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|diversity antenna
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|194 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|13 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|simulated carbon fiber trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|simulated carbon fiber trim on center console
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|leather and chrome trim on shift knob
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|Two-Tone Leather Trimmed Seats w/Contrasting Stitching
|yes
|Navigation System
|yes
|Pre-Collision System & Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|37.2 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.4 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.1 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|Headlamp Washers
|yes
|Without Power Sunroof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|Front track
|61.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3780 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4660 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.3 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.30 cd.
|Length
|183.5 in.
|Ground clearance
|4.7 in.
|Height
|55.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|99.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.5 in.
|Width
|71.5 in.
|Rear track
|59.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|19 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|255/35R Y tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,460
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
