2019 Lexus IS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

reliability

kevin, 05/30/2020
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

can other rivals offer 300k miles before going to the shop with similar specs and performance?

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love my IS 350 Sport

Jasmine, 12/17/2019
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is super fun to drive and looks amazing inside and out. This care is truly one of a kind. App for navigation and Bluetooth for phone.

