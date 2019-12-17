  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
2019 Lexus IS 350 Sedan

What's new

  • New upgraded LED headlights option
  • Amazon Alexa-integrated voice commands
  • Part of the third Lexus IS generation introduced for 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Ride quality is smooth and comfortable on bumpy roads
  • Cabin is well-isolated from noise
  • Offers more features for the money compared to German alternatives
  • Optional Remote Touch infotainment system is distracting to use
  • Handling capabilities don't create much driver excitement
  • A tighter back seat than those of rivals
2019 Lexus IS 350 Sedan pricing

Which IS 350 does Edmunds recommend?

Apart from the less powerful IS 300 model, there's only one IS 350 trim level, so the only question is which options to choose. The F Sport package adds handling and styling verve, and although it doesn't exactly transform the car, we still think it's the best choice: If you're considering the IS 350, it probably means you're also prioritizing its extra horsepower and therefore want a more dynamic driving experience overall.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

To reinterpret an old maxim about judging books, we recommend that you not judge a sport sedan by the size or shape of its grille. At rest, the 2019 Lexus IS 350 might look like an uncompromising sports car, with its pinched grille, prominent air intakes and aggressive body lines. But make no mistake: The IS prioritizes comfort and cruising over athletic performance, owing to a well-honed ride, hushed cabin and a generous set of features.

With a punchy six-cylinder engine and either rear- or all-wheel drive, the IS is more suited to relaxed driving with an occasional rip through an empty back road than it is track-inspired daily driving. It's less sporty than its European rivals from Audi and BMW, and less feral than its fellow Japanese competitor, the Infiniti Q50.

But where some of those rivals feel and ride a bit stiffer, or separate desirable features onto a pricey options sheet, the IS offers an alternative: all-day comfort and a broad range of standard equipment.

For 2019, the IS carries over largely unchanged, but there are a few updates of note. Trick new three-beam LED headlights are the most noticeable new option, and there's also new voice command integration for Amazon Alexa devices. Sadly, however, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay still aren't available. And with a frustrating Remote Touch tech interface, infotainment is one of the areas where the IS may give you pause.

So, too, may its driving experience, which isn't quite as engaging as that of its sport/luxury sedan competitors. Nevertheless, the IS 350 delivers in many of the right areas. The interior stands out in both design and quality, the standard features are generous, and the convenience and safety tech is top-notch. It remains a smart, if subdued, pick among small luxury sedans.

2019 Lexus IS 350 models

The 2019 Lexus IS 350 is a five-passenger small luxury sedan that tops the IS lineup. It's only available with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (311 horsepower, 280 pound-feet of torque). It can be paired with rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission or all-wheel drive and a six-speed auto.

Standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, heated side mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery (NuLuxe), 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, Lexus Enform Remote vehicle controls, two USB ports, a 7-inch color display, and an eight-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio input, satellite radio and HD radio. The IS 350 AWD comes with heated front seats.

Standard driver assistance technology features include a rearview camera, automatic high beams, lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive cruise control, and a forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection and automatic braking.

The IS 350 offers a handful of option packages. The Comfort package adds automatic wipers, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, and blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems (available separately). A Premium package includes heated and ventilated front seats.

The Navigation package replaces the standard infotainment control dial with Lexus' Remote Touch joystick-type controller, a 10.3-inch display and a navigation system. A 15-speaker Mark Levinson audio system can be added to this package.

For those who want to dial up the sporting factor, the F Sport package adds revised styling, staggered-width 18-inch wheels (with either summer or all-season tires), a sport-tuned suspension, a limited-slip rear differential (RWD only), upgraded brakes, an intake sound generator that amplifies engine noise during acceleration, heated and ventilated front sport seats, and a special sport-oriented gauge cluster.

Stand-alone options include upgraded LED headlights (triple-beam), a power rear sunshade, front and rear parking sensors, an automatic parking system, and a heated steering wheel.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

Handling dynamics aren't this car's strongest suit, though you can have fun whipping this luxury compact around a bend or two. The IS 350's V6 is strong, but acceleration isn't as quick as what you'll get from rivals with turbocharged V6s.

Comfort

Excellent ride comfort and the serene quietness of the IS' cabin are big standouts in the comfort category. We were also happy with the seats until we sat in the saddle for a few hours, which took a small toll on our lower backs due to some mismatched lumbar ergonomics.

Seat comfort

There's adequate lateral support from the standard seats, with additional bolstering provided by the F Sport's more aggressive thrones. Lumbar support is adjustable, but the position is fixed and sits too high to provide long-distance comfort for an average-size driver.

Ride comfort

Great attention went into cabin soundproofing. Road and wind noise is sufficiently silenced, and you don't hear much even under full ABS braking. The engine sounds more refined at full throttle than BMW's comparable four-cylinder.

Climate control

On a cold and rainy day, the auto climate control failed to sufficiently warm the cabin with the temps set to 75 degrees. The front seats' heating and ventilation functions, however, work well and quickly reach optimal temperature. The heated steering wheel is also sufficiently toasty.

Interior

The IS struggles to find a balance between innovation and complication. Its low ride height and roofline require taller drivers to bend and duck to clear the doorways. This cabin has mediocre functional efficiency.

Ease of use

The armrests are positioned at a comfortable height for support while cruising. The controls are all within reach, and there's a padded surface to lay your arm on while using the infotainment system's Remote Touch interface. The touch sliders for the climate control look cool and work well.

Getting in/getting out

The IS 350's low height requires passengers to dip into the cabin. Even with the easy-entry retracting steering wheel, it's easy to graze a knee against the column climbing into the seat. The rear door openings are on the smaller side and could prove difficult to settle into for older passengers.

Roominess

Cabin space is not abundant. The wide center tunnel console and armrests can feel tight and claustrophobic. Rear-seat headroom is limited, especially in the center seat, and there's less legroom than the competition. The transmission tunnel will be especially uncomfortable for the middle passenger.

Visibility

Forward visibility is great, and rear headrests don't impede the view directly rearward, but the huge rear pillars and a high body slope create blind spots when reversing. A rearview camera is standard, with parking sensors and an auto parking system optional.

Quality

Other than the steering wheel's leather, which looks and feels like wrinkled skin around the thumb rest areas, this interior is done well. The seats have quality stitching, and all contact surfaces are soft with tight-fitting panels and solid door seals.

Utility

The IS 350's lack of roominess is echoed in its storage capabilities. The trunk is smaller than those of rivals, there's a significant step from the trunk floor to seatback when the rear seats are folded down, and interior storage space is sparse. LATCH anchors and tethers, though, are easily accessible.

Small-item storage

There are two small cupholders in front and one in each of the decently sized door pockets. Another two are in the back, thoughtfully concealed in a fold-out tray in the armrest. The rear doors don't have pockets, so storage in the back is limited to seatback pockets.

Cargo space

The cargo area measures 10.8 cubic feet, which is small for a sedan. The top of the trunk opening is only slightly inset compared to the bottom, so you have to bend over slightly and slide your bags in.

Child safety seat accommodation

Four LATCH anchors are hidden under wide leather covers at the base of the rear seat. Not only do these covers provide easy access to the anchors just underneath, but they also look like they are part of the seat itself. The three upper tethers are also easy to reach.

Technology

The IS 350 comes with an impressive list of standard safety features such as automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning. It doesn't feature any of the latest smartphone integration tech, and the optional Remote Touch controller is unbearably distracting to use.

Smartphone integration

Despite refreshes over the years, the IS hasn't kept up with trends in mobile device integration. There's no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. An auxiliary input and two USB ports are located under the front armrest, but there's no cord pass-through.

Driver aids

A rearview camera, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and mitigation, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control now come standard. Blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems are optional.

Voice control

Voice controls follow a logical menu structure, with users sticking to top-level commands such as "Navigation." The nav system will allow you to modify individual aspects that it misunderstood during the input process. Overall vocal recognition is good, but Siri Eyes Free would feel more natural.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus IS 350.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, reliability
    kevin,
    F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

    can other rivals offer 300k miles before going to the shop with similar specs and performance?

    5 out of 5 stars, Love my IS 350 Sport
    Jasmine,
    F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

    This car is super fun to drive and looks amazing inside and out. This care is truly one of a kind. App for navigation and Bluetooth for phone.

    Write a review

    See all 2 reviews

    4dr Sedan features & specs
    4dr Sedan
    3.5L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$42,180
    MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    4dr Sedan AWD
    3.5L 6cyl 6A
    MSRP$44,345
    MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.5L 6cyl 6A
    MSRP$46,710
    MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    F SPORT 4dr Sedan features & specs
    F SPORT 4dr Sedan
    3.5L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$45,375
    MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite IS 350 safety features:

    Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
    Monitors lane markings, warns you if you are drifting, and can even help steer the vehicle back into the lane of travel.
    Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
    Helps drivers maintain a preset distance by adjusting the vehicle's speed in relation to the vehicle directly ahead.
    Intelligent High Beam
    Switches between high and low beams automatically by using cues from a camera that helps detect when other vehicles are present.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Lexus IS 350 vs. the competition

    Lexus IS 350 vs. Audi A4

    The A4 will please most drivers seeking a sporty ride with athletic handling. The Audi's crisp steering and overall balance make it a driver's choice. And it not only has more infotainment tech available, but it's also easier to use. The IS 350 isn't nearly as sharp as the A4 but offers a more comfortable ride. It also provides considerably more power. To better it in the Audi, you'd have to step up to the pricier, rougher S4.

    Compare Lexus IS 350 & Audi A4 features

    Lexus IS 350 vs. BMW 3 Series

    Arguably the car that invented the sport sedan class decades ago, the 3 Series is the perennial benchmark in this segment. The 3 Series' combination of speed, handling, refinement and practicality created the checklist that other rivals aim for. Many come close or beat the 3 Series in other ways (more power, features), but none blend the ratios quite as precisely as the 3 Series.

    Compare Lexus IS 350 & BMW 3 Series features

    Lexus IS 350 vs. Infiniti Q50

    One of the IS 350's Japanese counterparts, the Q50 straddles both worlds of comfort and performance. It leans toward the latter, with zippy four- and six-cylinder engines, including an especially delightful twin-turbo V6 option at the top end. The Q50 is a little less refined than its Lexus rival, with an interior that isn't as special to touch or look at. On the other hand, it's this lack of polish, specifically in engine power and response, that makes the Q50 the more visceral car.

    Compare Lexus IS 350 & Infiniti Q50 features

    More about the 2019 Lexus IS 350

    The 2019 Lexus IS 350 should be a good choice for drivers seeking a small luxury sedan with eye-catching style and exceptional comfort. Although considered the entry-level Lexus, the IS 350 is rife with appeal, offering the nameplate's signature reputation for quality, comfort and reliability while remaining a relatively affordable choice.

    It's also very well-equipped, especially when it comes to driver assistance technology. Forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control are all standard. The infotainment system was also upgraded for 2019 with Amazon Alexa voice command functionality, but unfortunately Android Auto and Apple CarPlay remain unavailable. The Remote Touch interface included with the optional navigation system also remains frustrating to use.

    Unlike its IS 300 sibling that offers different engines depending on whether you get rear- or all-wheel drive, the IS 350 comes with only one: a 3.5-liter V6 good for 311 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. The transmission differs, however, with an eight-speed automatic tied to rear-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic tied to all-wheel drive.

    The IS 350 is styled like a sport sedan, and it can be fun to drive. But its forte really is delivering a smooth, quiet ride, whether hitting the open road or running errands around town. Acceleration is acceptable but lags a bit behind most competitors, and handling is more tuned for comfort than performance. Buyers looking for a bit more cornering prowess might want to consider adding the F Sport package and its sport-tuned suspension.

    Inside, the IS 350 boasts a modern, attractive design highlighted by quality materials and a wealth of standard or available comfort and convenience items. Cabin space is not abundant, however. Front-seat occupants may find the wide center console intrusive, and those in back won't find as much legroom as in many rival models.

    Besides the safety tech mentioned earlier, the IS 350 comes well-equipped with standard keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, two USB ports and a premium sound system. A number of packages and stand-alone options let buyers add technology and luxury appointments as they see fit. And then there's the F Sport package, with such performance goodies as larger wheels and tires, upgraded brakes and an available limited-slip differential. Whatever your preference, let Edmunds help you find the 2019 Lexus IS 350 that best meets your needs.

