2019 Lexus IS 350 Sedan
What’s new
- New upgraded LED headlights option
- Amazon Alexa-integrated voice commands
- Part of the third Lexus IS generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Ride quality is smooth and comfortable on bumpy roads
- Cabin is well-isolated from noise
- Offers more features for the money compared to German alternatives
- Optional Remote Touch infotainment system is distracting to use
- Handling capabilities don't create much driver excitement
- A tighter back seat than those of rivals
Which IS 350 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
To reinterpret an old maxim about judging books, we recommend that you not judge a sport sedan by the size or shape of its grille. At rest, the 2019 Lexus IS 350 might look like an uncompromising sports car, with its pinched grille, prominent air intakes and aggressive body lines. But make no mistake: The IS prioritizes comfort and cruising over athletic performance, owing to a well-honed ride, hushed cabin and a generous set of features.
With a punchy six-cylinder engine and either rear- or all-wheel drive, the IS is more suited to relaxed driving with an occasional rip through an empty back road than it is track-inspired daily driving. It's less sporty than its European rivals from Audi and BMW, and less feral than its fellow Japanese competitor, the Infiniti Q50.
But where some of those rivals feel and ride a bit stiffer, or separate desirable features onto a pricey options sheet, the IS offers an alternative: all-day comfort and a broad range of standard equipment.
For 2019, the IS carries over largely unchanged, but there are a few updates of note. Trick new three-beam LED headlights are the most noticeable new option, and there's also new voice command integration for Amazon Alexa devices. Sadly, however, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay still aren't available. And with a frustrating Remote Touch tech interface, infotainment is one of the areas where the IS may give you pause.
So, too, may its driving experience, which isn't quite as engaging as that of its sport/luxury sedan competitors. Nevertheless, the IS 350 delivers in many of the right areas. The interior stands out in both design and quality, the standard features are generous, and the convenience and safety tech is top-notch. It remains a smart, if subdued, pick among small luxury sedans.
2019 Lexus IS 350 models
The 2019 Lexus IS 350 is a five-passenger small luxury sedan that tops the IS lineup. It's only available with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (311 horsepower, 280 pound-feet of torque). It can be paired with rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission or all-wheel drive and a six-speed auto.
Standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, heated side mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery (NuLuxe), 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, Lexus Enform Remote vehicle controls, two USB ports, a 7-inch color display, and an eight-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio input, satellite radio and HD radio. The IS 350 AWD comes with heated front seats.
Standard driver assistance technology features include a rearview camera, automatic high beams, lane departure warning and intervention, adaptive cruise control, and a forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection and automatic braking.
The IS 350 offers a handful of option packages. The Comfort package adds automatic wipers, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, and blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems (available separately). A Premium package includes heated and ventilated front seats.
The Navigation package replaces the standard infotainment control dial with Lexus' Remote Touch joystick-type controller, a 10.3-inch display and a navigation system. A 15-speaker Mark Levinson audio system can be added to this package.
For those who want to dial up the sporting factor, the F Sport package adds revised styling, staggered-width 18-inch wheels (with either summer or all-season tires), a sport-tuned suspension, a limited-slip rear differential (RWD only), upgraded brakes, an intake sound generator that amplifies engine noise during acceleration, heated and ventilated front sport seats, and a special sport-oriented gauge cluster.
Stand-alone options include upgraded LED headlights (triple-beam), a power rear sunshade, front and rear parking sensors, an automatic parking system, and a heated steering wheel.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Climate control
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Child safety seat accommodation
Technology
Smartphone integration
Driver aids
Voice control
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus IS 350.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
can other rivals offer 300k miles before going to the shop with similar specs and performance?
This car is super fun to drive and looks amazing inside and out. This care is truly one of a kind. App for navigation and Bluetooth for phone.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$42,180
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$44,345
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$46,710
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|F SPORT 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$45,375
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite IS 350 safety features:
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
- Monitors lane markings, warns you if you are drifting, and can even help steer the vehicle back into the lane of travel.
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Helps drivers maintain a preset distance by adjusting the vehicle's speed in relation to the vehicle directly ahead.
- Intelligent High Beam
- Switches between high and low beams automatically by using cues from a camera that helps detect when other vehicles are present.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus IS 350 vs. the competition
Lexus IS 350 vs. Audi A4
The A4 will please most drivers seeking a sporty ride with athletic handling. The Audi's crisp steering and overall balance make it a driver's choice. And it not only has more infotainment tech available, but it's also easier to use. The IS 350 isn't nearly as sharp as the A4 but offers a more comfortable ride. It also provides considerably more power. To better it in the Audi, you'd have to step up to the pricier, rougher S4.
Lexus IS 350 vs. BMW 3 Series
Arguably the car that invented the sport sedan class decades ago, the 3 Series is the perennial benchmark in this segment. The 3 Series' combination of speed, handling, refinement and practicality created the checklist that other rivals aim for. Many come close or beat the 3 Series in other ways (more power, features), but none blend the ratios quite as precisely as the 3 Series.
Lexus IS 350 vs. Infiniti Q50
One of the IS 350's Japanese counterparts, the Q50 straddles both worlds of comfort and performance. It leans toward the latter, with zippy four- and six-cylinder engines, including an especially delightful twin-turbo V6 option at the top end. The Q50 is a little less refined than its Lexus rival, with an interior that isn't as special to touch or look at. On the other hand, it's this lack of polish, specifically in engine power and response, that makes the Q50 the more visceral car.
FAQ
Is the Lexus IS 350 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lexus IS 350?
Is the Lexus IS 350 reliable?
Is the 2019 Lexus IS 350 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus IS 350?
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus IS 350 is the 2019 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,180.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Lexus IS 350?
More about the 2019 Lexus IS 350
The 2019 Lexus IS 350 should be a good choice for drivers seeking a small luxury sedan with eye-catching style and exceptional comfort. Although considered the entry-level Lexus, the IS 350 is rife with appeal, offering the nameplate's signature reputation for quality, comfort and reliability while remaining a relatively affordable choice.
It's also very well-equipped, especially when it comes to driver assistance technology. Forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control are all standard. The infotainment system was also upgraded for 2019 with Amazon Alexa voice command functionality, but unfortunately Android Auto and Apple CarPlay remain unavailable. The Remote Touch interface included with the optional navigation system also remains frustrating to use.
Unlike its IS 300 sibling that offers different engines depending on whether you get rear- or all-wheel drive, the IS 350 comes with only one: a 3.5-liter V6 good for 311 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. The transmission differs, however, with an eight-speed automatic tied to rear-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic tied to all-wheel drive.
The IS 350 is styled like a sport sedan, and it can be fun to drive. But its forte really is delivering a smooth, quiet ride, whether hitting the open road or running errands around town. Acceleration is acceptable but lags a bit behind most competitors, and handling is more tuned for comfort than performance. Buyers looking for a bit more cornering prowess might want to consider adding the F Sport package and its sport-tuned suspension.
Inside, the IS 350 boasts a modern, attractive design highlighted by quality materials and a wealth of standard or available comfort and convenience items. Cabin space is not abundant, however. Front-seat occupants may find the wide center console intrusive, and those in back won't find as much legroom as in many rival models.
Besides the safety tech mentioned earlier, the IS 350 comes well-equipped with standard keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, two USB ports and a premium sound system. A number of packages and stand-alone options let buyers add technology and luxury appointments as they see fit. And then there's the F Sport package, with such performance goodies as larger wheels and tires, upgraded brakes and an available limited-slip differential. Whatever your preference, let Edmunds help you find the 2019 Lexus IS 350 that best meets your needs.
2019 Lexus IS 350 Sedan Overview
The 2019 Lexus IS 350 Sedan is offered in the following styles: 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Lexus IS 350 Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus IS 350 Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 IS 350 Sedan 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 IS 350 Sedan.
