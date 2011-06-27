  1. Home
Used 2016 Lexus IS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

IS300 F Sport - stylish, fun, upscale

Alex R., 10/28/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

This IS 300 F Sport has been an absolute pleasure. While sport sedans today, including some of the others I tested before acquiring an IS, are somewhat watered-down for the most part, this one doesn't make compromises. It's a very comfortable place to be while still offering high levels of driver engagement, and it looks the part, too. Starting off, the sedan is pretty low to step into, which lets both driver and passenger know this is not a family sedan. It took me a couple of days to adjust to the step-in height, but it's certainly easy to live with. The seats hug you quite nicely and have soft Nuluxe upholstery - my example's seating is finished in Rioja Red, which contrasts nicely with the black surfaces on the dash and headliner. I love the analog clock and brushed-aluminum accents, which are sort of retro-looking. After starting the car the first thing you notice is the awesome F Sport instrument cluster, which is mostly a digital display. It looks sharp and is reconfigurable to show lots of trip data and even glows red when your RPM reaches a configurable threshold. The steering wheel is also fantastic and one of my favorite features of the car - it's wrapped in soft leather and is fairly chunky. The steering feel, too, is quite good for a modern car, providing enough resistance at speed to give me confidence around corners. Speaking of corners, this thing stays pretty flat and drama-free even at turning speeds I wouldn't dare attempt in my old Camry. And despite the V6 being detuned to 255 HP compared to the IS 350's 306 HP, this thing still has plenty of power and is satisfying to drive quickly. The intake sound amplifier also means the V6 really comes alive at higher RPMs - and it sounds quite nice! My only real gripes with this car have to do with the infotainment, which seems to have a lot of menus. The mouse-like controller can also take some getting used to - and I bet your passengers won't want to learn it. In addition, this thing rides well over most roads, but sometimes more broken pavement transmits some noise into the cabin than you might expect. The handling benefits of the suspension tuning as well as the composure on the highway far outweigh the slight downsides on crappy roads, for my taste - not to mention this thing is near-silent on any decent road anyway. All that said, this is a great small luxury car that seems designed to appeal to the enthusiast without overdoing it. If you're buying this car for a fun, engaging driving experience with some luxury touches, you won't be disappointed.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Cute little ride!

msbop6@yahoo.com, 10/16/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

This is our second Lexus and I highly suggest buying new. We got a used Lexus and absolutely loved it until the engine went out and stopped cold. Now this new one is under warrantee and we hopefully will never have that problem again. It is very comfortable and runs very smooth. But as mentioned in other reviews, the mouse is very distractible . Otherwise, great little car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Hot driving car disappointment to geeks

Forbes Mercy, 05/28/2017
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
11 of 18 people found this review helpful

No doubt this car gets up and goes, almost justifies the dismal sub 20mpg performance although in today's cars there's little excuse for such horrible mileage. The dealership lied saying it wasn't premium gas, I hate "anything to get the sale" salesmen and that's Seattle Lexus spot on. Even complaining to their manager gets you no return phone call (no cussing or disrespect if you were thinking that) as promised. The voice recognition is beyond a joke and yes I did the voice training, no difference. Why can't I buy up to the auto-braking system when it's in the software? Seriously no 120v to make up for your seriously underpowered USB that face up to let things fall into them, bluetooth that works then doesn't. Who designed this thing, the seats are like rocks? Pretty, powerful but not tech friendly. You can get a lot more tech centric cars for a lot less and maybe a decent MPG.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Anyone have Wheel/Tire Issues?

NeilB., 02/15/2019
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
11 of 26 people found this review helpful

We lease an AWD with the multispoke fancy aluminum wheels. The Mrs. cannot seem to avoid all the "potholes". Have spent a lot of money replacing the soft wheels which bend easily and low profile tires. Will not buy this car off the lease!

Performance
Comfort
Trapped

JF from NC, 01/14/2019
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
10 of 33 people found this review helpful

If you want a car that has good resale stay far away from this model Lexus. The F sport IS300 AWD. We leased this vehicle just to try Lexus out for the first time and I’m glad we did. 2 years into lease and my wife is sick of this car for many reasons. Without getting into too many complaints we want out and cannot get out of this lease early. Can’t trade it or sell it because the buyout is $30k and it’s worth $20k. This car is pretty well built, and for most people I guess they’d be happy but if you’re looking for any performance go somewhere else. If you want this type of comfort, you can find it in a Toyota for cheaper and if your looking for small car performance go buy a Subaru for 10k less. Stay away unless you just gottta have a Lexus.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Value
