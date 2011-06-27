Used 2002 Lexus IS 300 Wagon Consumer Reviews
215,000 miles and still like new
I am the second owner of my '02 SportCross and have driven the heck out of it. It is my daily driver, and has been incredibly reliable. I have had zero issues with the car and have no doubt it will keep going past 300,000 miles. The back seat is roomy enough for my kids, but my almost 6-foot tall son does get a little cramped back there on long road trips. The cargo space is surprising, the rear split seats fold down, and the passenger's seat does as well allowing me to carry long things like an 8X12 foot rug. Build quality is exceptional, even after almost 15 years, the seats still look like new, the carpet isn't worn, and all the buttons still work. On road trips in the mountains, I still get around 28 MPG, in town, it is around 21. It took me a long time to track down a SportCross, but it is well worth the search.
I love my Sportcross
I love this car. I have had it for 4 months and have not seen a single one like it, there are other is300's out there but no wagons. Very few can say they have such a unique and head- turning car. Handling is very nible. The car is so responsive that you don't feel like you are driving this car so much as mentally willing it to move. It makes my daily commute enjoyable and everyone I know likes it. It is fast. I topped it out at 137, it would have gone faster if it did not have 500lb in cargo at the time. It has lots of low end power. VROOM!!! The e-shift is *fun* and useful, especially for sudden bursts of speed when passing. Fuel economy is mediocre.
my sportcross
Overall great driving experience, handles well with plenty of acceleration when you need it. Quality throughout, with great sport suspension albeit on the firm side. Quite ride on the highways, minimal tire/wind noise, and nice throaty exhaust only during quick 0-60mph gas pedal action.
15 years of reliability
This is a very cool car. It is like a little town car for cruising around the neighborhood. It is very quiet for a gasoline powered car. It is a very unusual design and I rarely see any other SportCrosses around. It is silky smooth and the acceleration is with no engine vibration and feels like a big rubberband was let go. It is not a sports car however. It is the slowest of my current cars. But I still like driving it and now my goal is simply to see how long it can last. I don't intend to spend anything more than for oil changes or smog checks. Frankly it is very practical. It has a surprisingly large storage compartment especially with the back seats folded down. It has never broken down. It survived being lent to my 20 year old son for two years. It worked fine after a mild front end collision against a SUV. Driving it now is like going out with an old friend where we just enjoy a little time together. After owning a BMW, that car feels like a hot date, high maintenance, built for speed and likely to age poorly...
Not an SUV
I have had this car for 14 months. It still attracts attention here in Los Angeles and is alot of fun to drive. Tested it in rural New Mexico where it handled very well on a straight stretch of open road at 130 mph. The car apparently was not designed for sport conditions as I have beat the hell out of the front dam on curbs and crossing intersections in the city and the 'cute' low profile tires do not hold up to either urban or cross country conditions. Why call it a sportscross if you can't drive it that way without the tires falling apart!!!!
