Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Wonderful experience with my IS lease gt280 , 07/19/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Let me preface that rather than write a review when I first obtained the car, let me share my experiences toward the end of my 36 month lease. Approaching month 34... * AWD - very amazed and impressed of the handling during freezing rain, snow and icy weather. IÂve driven through actual snow storms and the car handled really well while other cards just spun around or were completely helpless! I felt really confident driving this around in snow! *I drove highway miles averaging 33- 34 mpg using premium fuel! *Dealer provided excellent customer service during my visits for service * I really enjoyed the navigation system - friendly, easy and spot-on Report Abuse

Love it! DrNate , 10/29/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful What a great car - very smooth ride, fantastic sound system, extremely comfortable. I've run out of superlatives to describe it. Tried the IS 350 for its bigger engine, but the handling was way too stiff and the road noise was annoying, I don't miss the extra hp. The BMW was spirited, but to get everything that came standard with the 250 would have cost another $5K or so. Report Abuse

Great deal for great car Sean , 07/09/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Switching from my 07 BMW 328i to the Lexus IS 250 was not an easy choice. BMW has great styling and is a fun car to drive. The issue is more the nickel and dime attitude from BMW. Why are car alarms extra? Plastic seats? Come on BMW. So I am going Japanese and in the end got on a great deal that included all the luxuries. Love the interior (except the old school clock) and comfort. While this is no BMW 328, it does have decent power. I am speeder by nature, so less power when the light turns green is best for me. If I want to floor it, it will move. Why are raters so concerned about 0-60 MPH time. With all the traffic I generally can't confirm the time, plus it's a waste of gas & dangerous Report Abuse

Sleeper Hit Mr Piccolo , 05/05/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful For me, the real decision was between this and the G37. I really want the G37 performance and styling. But to get the same features the IS250 provides the G37 is at least $5k more at MSRP. No one pays MSRP, but that's huge difference before we even start haggling! Is 100 hp worth $5k? Possibly but that's at least $100/mo more - eep. But I got a screamer of a deal (less than this website shows for invoice) at 2.9%. With only ~220 miles I'm already averaging 26 mpg in the city - pretty good for car not broken in yet. The car looks much better in person than in pictures. Not sold on the rear, but front and side have nice curves. This car is plush, smooth and is just all around awesome Report Abuse