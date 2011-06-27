Vehicle overview

Among the small number of luxury hybrid sedans on the market, the 2012 Lexus HS 250h is one of the few that puts its emphasis on fuel efficiency. While most others in this niche segment are more costly and tend to place performance over fuel economy, the more affordable and compact HS 250h switches those priorities.

The uninitiated may assume the HS 250h is based on the Prius, but it's not. Featuring a unique chassis that's sized between a Corolla and a Camry, the HS 250h employs the powertrain from the previous-generation Camry Hybrid, which gives the Lexus significantly better performance than a Prius. Though its estimated 35 combined mpg is fairly impressive, it's still well short of the 50 mpg delivered by a Prius.

But make no mistake; the HS 250h is a Lexus and as such boasts a finely trimmed cabin with high-quality leather upholstery and tasteful wood accents. Plenty of luxury features are standard and even more are available, though adding options can quickly jack up the price.

The most direct rival to the 2012 Lexus HS 250h is the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid. The MKZ offers better fuel economy, a roomier cabin and more standard equipment. A lack of brand cachet and a less luxurious interior are the Lincoln's downsides. There's also the HS's sibling, the Lexus CT 200h, which provides the increased versatility of a hatchback body style along with sportier handling. As it shares its powertrain with the Prius, the CT is slower but more economical than the HS 250h.

If outright luxury is not a must, one could consider the MKZ's less expensive platform mate, the Ford Fusion Hybrid. There's also the mild hybrid version of the Buick LaCrosse or perhaps even Toyota's all-new Camry Hybrid. All things considered, however, you should be pleased with the 2012 Lexus HS 250h, thanks to its tempting combination of luxury and fuel frugality.