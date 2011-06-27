Estimated values
2011 Lexus HS 250h 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,240
|$11,222
|$12,672
|Clean
|$8,584
|$10,409
|$11,726
|Average
|$7,273
|$8,784
|$9,834
|Rough
|$5,962
|$7,158
|$7,942
Estimated values
2011 Lexus HS 250h Premium 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,400
|$12,812
|$14,571
|Clean
|$9,662
|$11,884
|$13,484
|Average
|$8,187
|$10,028
|$11,308
|Rough
|$6,711
|$8,172
|$9,133