Used 2011 Lexus GX 460 SUV Consumer Reviews
Finally in love with my car
I bought '03 and '07 GXs because it was the smallest vehicle that qualified for the extra tax write off for small business owners. I was never thrilled with the vehicles, but stuck with it for the tax advantage. Now I'm in a 2011GX and can finally say "I love my car". Some of the things that bugged me the most about my others have been corrected (see my favorite features). GPS & voice recognition are greatly improved over the old one. Bluetooth clarity is much better. I'm a little OCD so I love being able to close up my Ipod, cover the radio, close the cup holders, fold rear seats, etc. It gives the interior a nice uncluttered look. De-icer will come in handy as well this winter.
This SUV is for people who want a luxury truck
I own the older GX470 That was a car. This is a truck. Its basically a Landcruiser Prado in a tuxedo. Its big. It's comfortable. The stock radio is great. The Bluetooth is excellent . It's power train is smooth. ...I didn't say great. Here is the one problem. It's not underpowered. Not at all. The problem is the gear ratio. On moderating steep hills, whether going up or down, the gearing is tuned for gas savings So there is no downshifting in time. In other words, the engine is laboring uphill wanting to get to higher rpm and then down hill it won't shift down for any engine breaking. Hard on breaks. The solution is to shift the knob over to manual and go up or down as needed. It's quite pleasant driving it that way. But that's me. I drove a shift for many years . I can see why some reviewers were freaked out by the too large gearing ratio. That being said this is a badass truck. If you keep your cars a long time like me, you will probably die before this vehicle does if you maintain it per schedule. I would want my kids to drive a Landcruiser or Prado over anything else on the planet for their comfort and safety They will likely inherit this one. That's why they are no cheap. That's why it's got 5 stars for reliability on most car websites. But the odd ratio gear tuning really does improve mpg. On the highway driving 65-70 I get a consistent 19.8 to 20.1 mpg Around town it's about 16 give or take a bit If you can deal with shifting yourself on steep hills, there is nothing more comfortable or reliable on the planet other than a Landcruiser or LX itself
Great new features over the 2004 if they worked
I traded in my 2004 GX470 for this in March of 2011. I have been driving this every day and on some vacation trips. Overall it is a comfortable vehicle to drive and has all of the new toys including the Mark Levinson audio. I had the Mark Levinson in my previous and both sound amazing. I have driven both in rough terrain and in bad weather. I prefer the 04 for handling over the 11 because the 11 feels more sloppy in the turns. The 11 also drinks more fuel than my 04. My biggest complaint is the poor functionality of the voice controls. Lexus has refused to resolve this and said that without error codes in a log, they will do nothing more. Perforated leather was a bad choice.
2nd GX...
Traded loaded '04 with 119k miles for '11. The '11 is much more refined, smoother and more tech'ed savvy. Mileage for first 1400 miles has been at least a 25% improvement. 3rd row seats are easy to use. Very quiet and stable at all speeds. Cooled front seats are great. Kinetic suspension performs really well, had that on my '04 as an option. blue tooth phone quality is excellent, voice commands for all functions is sub par. Paint quality is a vast improvement over '04! Looked at every suv & crossover out there and came back to Lexus/GX.
Top Notch SUV
Lexus did no disappoint with this SUV. It's sleek exterior is impressive while the interior stands above the rest in its class. We expected luxury with a bit of sportiness and this fit exactly that! The GX drives smoothly even with its size, which you usually don't get with SUVs. It always helps to know that this car's reliability ratings were excellent...which is what you expect with purchasing a Lexus.
