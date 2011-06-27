Used 2016 Lexus GS F Sedan Consumer Reviews
GS F Refined nastiness
Update: I'm not sure what I was thinking when I wrote fisrt review. I love this car. I didn't realize it has sport S + mode, and when you remove traction control, you can drift. You know, sedan for the family and freaking drift mode for the midlife crisis. I've been driving it for 2 years, and I'm nowhere close to bored with her. Even the color scheme that I didn't love has completely won me over. I know the Nav system gets crummy reviews, but I find it quite simple. Can't say enough good things. Still one negative is the smallish fuel tank. Lexus performance driving school is a must do. I was disappointed with the initial pricing of this car when it first landed at the dealerships. I thought it was a little overpriced for its comparative group. It lacks that punchy torque its competitors have, but makes up for it with an awesome sound and plenty of upper range power. I'm a larger guy and I find the side bolstering to be a tad snug, but my wife loves the seats. My Cayenne had adjustable bolstering which for the near 90K range this should have as well. Also, I am less than thrilled with the unusual color of the side mirrors and A/B pillar. They are a boring grey color that really doesn't match my Atomic Silver, and the side window surround is chrome while the front end has a very good looking black chrome. Seems like poor attention to detail by Lexus. Overall, I am VERY satisfied with this (my 4th Lexus). I have been following this car since 2010 and really wanted it, but would not have purchased if not for 5K rebate from Lexus.
