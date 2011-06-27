Used 2007 Lexus GS 450h Sedan Consumer Reviews

Certified GS450h winks , 06/10/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a certified GS450h. It is in excellent condition and having the 161 pt check done gives me peace of mind. I am blown away with how fast it is. A friend with a Porsche drove it and said it is much quicker off the line. The lines are great and I love the the design hasn't changed, so you can't tell that it isn't brand new. Got to love the Lexus Experience. Report Abuse

I found the perfect car Deej , 01/16/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My wife and I decided to go from 3 cars to 2, so we traded in a 2001 Accord EX V6 and a 2003 BMW M3 for the GS 450h. We ended up with a car that carries people better than the Accord, performs better than the M3 (really), and gets better gas mileage than either (we get between 26 and 27 mpg). If you drive it like a high-powered sports car, it will perform like same - right down to gas mileage in the teens. If you drive it like a sedan, it will give you all that plus another 5 mpg. Visibility is excellent. Controls are perfect. Everybody can find a comfortable seating position.

An opinion hadrien , 09/03/2006 11 of 12 people found this review helpful It is not a BMW 550i, but it comes quite close in terms of handling. Interior materials are a bit superior to those seen in a BMW, especially when it comes to sound. Given Lexus/Toyota high levels of reliability this vehicle was a better choice for me.

Best of Both Worlds Rick Crall , 06/23/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My experience with the Lexus GS 450h, although brief, has been overwhelmingly positive, both in terms of performance and mileage. I drive 500+ miles a week; 80% highway, 20% city. I have consistently been averaging 28+ mpg highway (150 + mile trips), 27+ mpg city (5-15 mile trips). Having the minute-to-minute feedback from the gas consumption screen enables you to maximize your mpg, and once you learn the correct way to drive a hybrid, the fuel economy is certainly attainable, if not beatable! And that includes a mixture of usual gas-hungry aggressive driving such as frequent quick accelerations such as merging from an entrance ramp, and just blowing away fellow drivers when passing.