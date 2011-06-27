Used 2007 Lexus GS 450h Sedan Consumer Reviews
Certified GS450h
I recently purchased a certified GS450h. It is in excellent condition and having the 161 pt check done gives me peace of mind. I am blown away with how fast it is. A friend with a Porsche drove it and said it is much quicker off the line. The lines are great and I love the the design hasn't changed, so you can't tell that it isn't brand new. Got to love the Lexus Experience.
I found the perfect car
My wife and I decided to go from 3 cars to 2, so we traded in a 2001 Accord EX V6 and a 2003 BMW M3 for the GS 450h. We ended up with a car that carries people better than the Accord, performs better than the M3 (really), and gets better gas mileage than either (we get between 26 and 27 mpg). If you drive it like a high-powered sports car, it will perform like same - right down to gas mileage in the teens. If you drive it like a sedan, it will give you all that plus another 5 mpg. Visibility is excellent. Controls are perfect. Everybody can find a comfortable seating position.
An opinion
It is not a BMW 550i, but it comes quite close in terms of handling. Interior materials are a bit superior to those seen in a BMW, especially when it comes to sound. Given Lexus/Toyota high levels of reliability this vehicle was a better choice for me.
Best of Both Worlds
My experience with the Lexus GS 450h, although brief, has been overwhelmingly positive, both in terms of performance and mileage. I drive 500+ miles a week; 80% highway, 20% city. I have consistently been averaging 28+ mpg highway (150 + mile trips), 27+ mpg city (5-15 mile trips). Having the minute-to-minute feedback from the gas consumption screen enables you to maximize your mpg, and once you learn the correct way to drive a hybrid, the fuel economy is certainly attainable, if not beatable! And that includes a mixture of usual gas-hungry aggressive driving such as frequent quick accelerations such as merging from an entrance ramp, and just blowing away fellow drivers when passing.
Incredible performance
The performance of this car is mind-boggling. If you floor the gas while driving at 70 to 80 mph, you WILL get pushed back into your seat and blow by everything else on the road. If you are over 6 feet tall, you should definitely sit in a GS before purchasing, especially if you tend to sit straight in your seat. I'm 6' 1" and my head touches the roof. The trunk is definitely tiny, but I personally do not place large suitcases or any other significant cargo into the trunk on a daily basis, so this is a non-issue. For trips to Costco or the airport, we just use the other car, an SUV. The navigation voice recognition takes some practice, but otherwise the nav system itself is powerful
Sponsored cars related to the GS 450h
Related Used 2007 Lexus GS 450h Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner