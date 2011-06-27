Used 2006 Lexus GS 430 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love my car
I love my car - 3 years later there is not another car on the road that I want to drive. The only down side we have seen is that the brakes wear unreasonably quick - 20k miles or there about. That does not change my mind about the car - she handles oh so well!
All I can say is Wow!
I purchased mine a Lexus Certified Used car, and all I can is "wow!" This car has just about everything a driver would need under the Sun. Once in gear, this car is like race horse ready to sprint out of the gate. The handling is excellent and very agile around corners and curves. One has to watch, however, the speedometer, as I found myself going from 40 to 80 in a few seconds.
The Phenomenon is simply the best
I absolutely love this vehicle! The GS 430 has an engine that rocks, an interior that had to be fitted by the people at the Four Seasons, the best stereo system in the Mark Levinson bar none, and a design that makes your mouth water. Lexus needs to stop thinking it needs to chase the BMW 5 series. You are the benchmark in my mind.
2006 Lexus GS 430 Review
Really enjoy the car except for the minor problems. Car has great performance, could only imagine it being perfect with the new LS 460's engine. Needs a bigger fuel tank, better seat heaters, and the Mark Levinson stereo needs more bass... nothing an aftermarket JL Audio sub can't cure. Car seems to have a few rattles in the dash that dealer has yet to narrow down and the brakes began to squeal. I was told that these are performance brakes and its normal. Lexus's solution is to put on less performance pads and lose out on the great brakes, I don't think so. I also would like to shut off the way to sensitive traction control, which I believe you can on the 2007.
the Emperor
I was toying with the idea of a Merc, BMW or even a Jag untill I took a ride in my friends older 430. I then realized that I have been a total nut overlooking the Lexus for the Merc (I had a S500). This car beats everything else high and dry, no car is worth comparing to this beauty. After buying it the same day! i have taken the "emperor" all the way to yellowstone and back and it was pure pleasure, like a bottle of 1960's wine. When you are cruising on the freeway make sure you look at your speed, your touch 100 without even a slight shake or whirr of the engine. Frankly if I were the CEO of Mercedes or BMW, I would not be able to sleep well at night, this 430 has beaten every car by miles
