Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 Features & Specs

More about the 2016 GS 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG222223
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg19/26 mpg20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/487.2 mi.330.6/452.4 mi.348.0/504.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.17.4 gal.17.4 gal.
Combined MPG222223
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm280 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm280 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower311 hp @ 6400 rpm311 hp @ 6400 rpm311 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.35.4 ft.34.8 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
F SPORT Packageyesyesno
Premium Packagenoyesno
Cold Weather Packagenoyesno
Luxury Packagenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
DVD playeryesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
12 total speakersyesyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
hands-free entryyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
F SPORT Heated Leather Steering Wheelyesyesno
Heads-Up Displayyesyesyes
Key Gloveyesyesyes
Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio Systemyesyesyes
Carpet Trunk Matyesyesyes
F SPORT Leather Steering Wheelyesnono
Cargo Netyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesyesyes
Leather Steering Wheel & Open Pore Trimnoyesno
Leather Steering Wheel & Gray Sapele Trimnoyesyes
Heated Leather Steering Wheelnoyesno
Heated Leather Steering Wheel & Open Pore Trimnoyesno
Heated Leather Steering Wheel & Gray Sapele Trimnoyesyes
Heated Steering Wheel & Open Pore Trimnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyesnono
ventilated passenger seatyesnono
leatheryesyesyes
12 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
driver seat thigh extensionyesnono
Front hip room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
One-Touch Power Trunkyesyesyes
Lexus Safety System+ w/Pre-Collision System (PCS)yesyesyes
Rear Spoileryesyesyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Door Edge Guardsyesyesyes
Body Side Moldingsyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Lexus Safety System+ w/Adaptive Front Lightingyesyesyes
Lexus Safety System+ w/Triple-Beam LED Headlampsyesyesyes
Premium Paintyesyesno
Paint Protection Filmyesyesyes
All-Season Tiresnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
Maximum cargo capacity16.2 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.
Length192.1 in.192.1 in.192.1 in.
Curb weight3726 lbs.3891 lbs.3726 lbs.
Gross weight4830 lbs.4960 lbs.4830 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.5 in.5.1 in.
Height57.3 in.57.9 in.57.3 in.
Maximum payload1104 lbs.1069 lbs.1104 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Ultra White
  • Atomic Silver
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Caviar
  • Ultra White
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Obsidian
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Atomic Silver
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Caviar
  • Obsidian
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Atomic Silver
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Caviar
Interior Colors
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Perforated Black, leather
  • Rioja Red, leather
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Chateau Leather, leather
  • Rioja Red, leather
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Chateau Leather, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
265/35R19 tiresyesnono
Performance tiresyesnono
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
All season tiresnoyesyes
235/45R V tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,115
Starting MSRP
$50,470
Starting MSRP
$50,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
