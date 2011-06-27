  1. Home
Used 2008 Lexus GS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(82%)4(15%)3(3%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
39 reviews
Eight years of pleasure.

Jack Zacks, 04/04/2018
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I owned my 2008 Lexus GS350 for eight wonderful years of driving. There were no repairs other than tires, brakes and normal maintenance. This was my second GS and by far the best car I have owned in 50 years of driving.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great car - it will surprise you

FreddyK, 09/06/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Bought this car in October 2009. Mileage is better than expected. 5 road trips with my worst mileage 26.8 best 28.2. Just put new Michelin Pilots on last week to replace the Dunlop Sport tires. Night and day difference.

Fast and Beautiful

Philip, 03/04/2009
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I previously owned an 06 and the 08 takes care of the few things that the 06 lacked, such as the horse power! This car runs great, accelerates quickly and can stop on a dime. I have never had a better car. I love the nav and the music systems--they are the best. Definitely the best car for the money!!

Great Car - But...

LexusJoe, 06/12/2009
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

Had the car a little over a year, and I love this car! Great pick up, fun to drive. Nav system is awesome. Sound system ok. HOWEVER - they are trying to bleed me dry on service. Ridiculous items required for "scheduled maintenance" all under the 20K mark for mileage. And front brakes already worn out at only 20K miles! Come on! I had an ES and the thing worked great up to 80K miles. This keeps up, I might actually switch to a BMW next go around...

Great Car!

Ken, 03/26/2008
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is my second lexus moving up from the ES. I test drove the Audi and while it was definitely more sporty, I ultimately came back to the GS. The interior is roomy and packed with features. The GS does not have the tight suspension the A6 has, but it corners well, and has great pickup. As with my previous lexus, the build quality is excellent, and the car is just a blast to drive.

