Used 2005 Lexus GS 300 Consumer Reviews

Toyota in a tuxedo jouvonte , 04/30/2008 10 of 10 people found this review helpful When I compare both my GS300 and BMW 525 the GS is equal to or better in all categories except handling...but it's very close. The GS has an ageless design, beautiful fit and finish and unmatched reliability. The soft, black leather interior with a splash of dark burl wood is absolutely stunning...you won't be disapointed with this luxury sports car. The Lexus key is the one I reach for when I leave the house!! Report Abuse

Bought Used and saved on this Lexus H Janke , 05/19/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought this 05 about two months ago. Saved from the sticker price about $12k. Nice car, ride with standard stock tires is a bit noisy. Suggest a smoother riding factory tire. Interior needs in dash 6 CD, currently in glove box. Needs sunglass holder over head. Very comfortable interior ride over 30 mph. Solid feel and lots of room inside and also in trunk. Gas mileage averages about 18 mpg in town and 22 mpg highway. Nice sound system, leather seats very comfortable, lumbar support very good. Dash instrument panel easy to read. Solid all around vehicle. Report Abuse

Almost Got A BMW 525, Glad I Didn't !!! BzDentist , 12/16/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I did my research and found that the GS 300 Lexus is a much better car. It's a lot more comfortable in side than the BMW 525, and guess what they both cost about the same. Yet, it has a more stylish body. Report Abuse

I will never own anything but a Lexus. David DeAssis , 01/13/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is my first foreign car. I will never buy another brand of car again. As a former Lincoln owner, this car far exceeds my expectations of an automobile. The ride is great, I have never had to take my car in for what Lincoln always called "expected problems with new cars", all I have to do is regular maintenance. I highly recommend this car to anyone who doesn't want to lose all there investment when they drive off the lot. This vehicle will retain over 50% of its value after 5 years. Report Abuse