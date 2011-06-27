Used 2001 Lexus GS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Don't die before you drive a Lexus ! Tony , 06/16/2017 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Well, you can spend all your life time driving other cars and your life goes on , or you can drive a Lexus and every day you will be waiting for the moment you get in your Lexus to drive home after work- wow what a feeling being in a Lexus after a long day at work on a heavy traffic day- this is a meditation in a car, and you will be wondering why other drivers around you are yelling and stressed- because they don't drive a Lexus- look at any Lexus drivers around you and you will see them just enjoying being united with their Lexus. Its been stated multiple times that driving a Lexus is therapeutic, makes you wonder is it still a car? Try a 27 years old LS400 with 300K miles and you wont believe its a car- BMW and Mercedes must be worried, seriously- if you reading that review, get yourself a Lexus, PERIOD. Safety Performance Comfort Value Report Abuse

Lexus G300 230,000 Philip , 04/13/2016 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought this car used. Had an accident that did NOT show up in Car Fax Report. None-the-less, I've had it since under 25,000 miles and it's run nearly flawless. Air conditioning went, wheel bearings on only one wheel (accident) but we figured that out and repaired it. Taking it to a quarter million..... Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

6 months in, very happy mrljacobs , 01/21/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased my GS300 with 92,000 miles on it 6 months ago. So far I am very happy. Car is very nice, has great features, and has been problem free. When I purchased there was some rattling coming from near the right front tire. Took to mechanic, replaced front strut mounts, and rattle was taken care of. Cost me $350, but now I enjoy a smooth quiet ride. Average 22mpg, and get much better on long freeway drives. Will upgrade to LS430 in a few years. Report Abuse

A great car to own mylexgs300 , 07/18/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This my 3rd GS300, the previous being a '93 and an '00. When the opportunity came along to purchase this vehicle again, this time from my uncle, I couldn't resist. Besides, the normal routine maintenance, the car has required nothing bus gas. Its amazing to drive and feels like a pillow on the road. I can't see myself owning any other brand of car besides a Lexus. Report Abuse