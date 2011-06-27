Used 2001 Lexus GS 300 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,605
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,605
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,605
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,605
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,605
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,605
Mark Levinson Audio System Packageyes
Navigation/Mark Levinson Packageyes
Navigation System Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Leather/Memory System Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,605
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
215 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,605
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,605
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,605
Heated Front Seatsyes
6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,605
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,605
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front hip room55 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,605
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,605
Chrome Wheels with All-Season Tiresyes
Chrome Wheelsyes
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof with Sunshadeyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,605
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight3650 lbs.
Gross weight4635 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,605
Exterior Colors
  • Burnished Gold
  • Cinnabar Pearl
  • Crystal White
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Black Onyx
  • Blue Onyx Pearl
  • Midnight Pine Pearl
  • Millennium Silver
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Black
  • Light Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,605
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R V tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,605
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,605
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
