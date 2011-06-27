Used 2001 Lexus GS 300 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,605
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.8/435.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|220 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|220 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|Packages
|Mark Levinson Audio System Package
|yes
|Navigation/Mark Levinson Package
|yes
|Navigation System Package
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|Leather/Memory System Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|215 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Front hip room
|55 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Chrome Wheels with All-Season Tires
|yes
|Chrome Wheels
|yes
|Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof with Sunshade
|yes
|All-Season Tires
|yes
|Measurements
|Length
|189.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3650 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4635 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|.30 cd.
|Height
|55.9 in.
|Wheel base
|110.2 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|16 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|P215/60R V tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
