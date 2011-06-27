  1. Home
Used 1998 Lexus GS 300 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length189.0 in.
Curb weight3635 lbs.
Gross weight4635 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flaxen Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Copper Brown Mica Pearl Metallic
  • White Pearl Mica
  • Burnished Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Antique Sage Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Silver Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Smokey Topaz Mica
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Rose Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Red Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Spectra Blue Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Mica Metallic
  • Light Grayish Rose Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Dark Gray River Rock Pearl
  • Dark Green Mica Pearl Metallic
