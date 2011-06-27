Used 1996 Lexus GS 300 Consumer Reviews

MrUnbiased , 05/12/2010

Best car i've ever owned and its a '96. I also have a Lincoln mkz 2006 completely loaded and i prefer the Lexus. The interior is extremelely comfortable with 12 way power seats. Its has the legendary 2JGE STRAIGHT 6, NOT V6! So thats a complete heads up on reliabilty. The leather trim holds your body and the quality is there even at 14yrs old. As for performance its probably as fast as a 6 cylinder will go up untill around 2003 and thats without pushing the sport button. Steering the car is the softest ive ever felt but holds corners like a sport coupe with its double wishbone suspension. The car was ahead of its time using many LS components. Built by 90% Robots in Tahara Japan. 9/10