Used 1996 Lexus GS 300 Consumer Reviews
TRUTH ABOUT LEXUS
Best car i've ever owned and its a '96. I also have a Lincoln mkz 2006 completely loaded and i prefer the Lexus. The interior is extremelely comfortable with 12 way power seats. Its has the legendary 2JGE STRAIGHT 6, NOT V6! So thats a complete heads up on reliabilty. The leather trim holds your body and the quality is there even at 14yrs old. As for performance its probably as fast as a 6 cylinder will go up untill around 2003 and thats without pushing the sport button. Steering the car is the softest ive ever felt but holds corners like a sport coupe with its double wishbone suspension. The car was ahead of its time using many LS components. Built by 90% Robots in Tahara Japan. 9/10
My first Lexus
I purchased my 96 GS300 with 100K, after driving an 01 Lincloln LS with only 40K - I wish domestic cars were this nice. The ride is wonderful, smooth power and much less depreciation.
1996 Lexus GS300
This is a great car. I drive 30,000 per year, and have had zero repairs or issues (except replacing trunk lid lifters) - just normal wear & tear. Sporty performer with good looks, strong acceleration even with 100k+ miles, comfortable ride, beautiful interior, great value. I plan to keep it until close to 200k miles with possible repaint/touchup for minor road & parking lot dings.
GS300 Grand Ride
Love my GS300, handles well, excellent comfort features like power seats, sunroof, all controls well-designed. Driven over 140,000 miles and no significant repairs beyond standard belts/hoses/maintenance.
GS 300 Review
Great car. Looks and runs fine. Love the interior layout and the smooth lines of the car. The best car I have ever owned.
Sponsored cars related to the GS 300
Related Used 1996 Lexus GS 300 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020
- 2020 Lexus LX 570