  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 300
  4. Used 1993 Lexus GS 300
  5. Used 1993 Lexus GS 300 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Lexus GS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 GS 300
5(70%)4(26%)3(4%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
23 reviews
Write a review
See all GS 300s for sale
List Price Estimate
$842 - $1,807
Used GS 300 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A car that never gets the respect

alpha, 03/18/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car is amazing, it may not be the fastest but it's capable of reaching 140mph on the hwy. It may not be the most luxurious but it knows how to coddle its driver and passengers.The BMW 5 outhandles it, but I can take it on a back road and it handles the curves confidently. But this is the most reliable car I've ever driven. BMW can't even come close on this point.

Report Abuse

Great car

ikester, 03/02/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My Lexus 1993 GS 300 is nearing 400,000 miles and she still runs strong. I don't think she will ever quit, hardly ever broke down, other than water pump. Keep up preventive maintenance, like tune up, oil change and brakes. That's all she ever needed and still purrs like a kitten. Love this car.

Report Abuse

easy to fix

loosahwe, 09/03/2013
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought this lexus from a private seller for 1500.00. The engine was good but needed some small repairs. Took it to my mechanic to redo the needed safety items. It cost me close to 5500 to fix the small items, such as the hoses, head gasket, seals, water pump, timeing belt, and some suspension and recently had to replace the oil pressure sensor. Had it painted for a 1000.00 and went to salvage yard to get items i didn't want to buy OEM. It has over 262,000 miles on it and drove to Kansas from Arizona 4 TIMES AND TO oklahoma a few times. Reliable and smooth on the road.

Report Abuse

Best car ever

Toyota Ron, 11/08/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The only repairs have been replacing the alternator, crankshaft pulley and recently the drivers window regulator. Total repairs over 18 years $1800. It still looks like new and the body style does not look old. Only has 106,000 miles so it is only 50% or less used. When it hits 25 years old I will run it in the Woodward Dream Cruise in Michigan.

Report Abuse

VERY reliable!!

AKA, 05/01/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this vehicle preowned with 50K miles on it and it has been very very reliable. I now have 190K miles on it and EVERYTHING is original on this vehicle (except for wear item like brake pads, and one timing belt replacement which was done at 175K miles!!). Although structurally it's not as solid as the German cars (i.e. MB) the reliability and comfort are top notch. Whats amazing to me is that this vehicle accelerates, drives, handles, and sounds just like the day I bought it. You really can't go worng with a Toyota product, you might pay more for it but it will more than pay off in the long run.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all GS 300s for sale

Related Used 1993 Lexus GS 300 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles