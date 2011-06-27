Used 1993 Lexus GS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

A car that never gets the respect alpha , 03/18/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is amazing, it may not be the fastest but it's capable of reaching 140mph on the hwy. It may not be the most luxurious but it knows how to coddle its driver and passengers.The BMW 5 outhandles it, but I can take it on a back road and it handles the curves confidently. But this is the most reliable car I've ever driven. BMW can't even come close on this point. Report Abuse

Great car ikester , 03/02/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My Lexus 1993 GS 300 is nearing 400,000 miles and she still runs strong. I don't think she will ever quit, hardly ever broke down, other than water pump. Keep up preventive maintenance, like tune up, oil change and brakes. That's all she ever needed and still purrs like a kitten. Love this car.

easy to fix loosahwe , 09/03/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this lexus from a private seller for 1500.00. The engine was good but needed some small repairs. Took it to my mechanic to redo the needed safety items. It cost me close to 5500 to fix the small items, such as the hoses, head gasket, seals, water pump, timeing belt, and some suspension and recently had to replace the oil pressure sensor. Had it painted for a 1000.00 and went to salvage yard to get items i didn't want to buy OEM. It has over 262,000 miles on it and drove to Kansas from Arizona 4 TIMES AND TO oklahoma a few times. Reliable and smooth on the road.

Best car ever Toyota Ron , 11/08/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The only repairs have been replacing the alternator, crankshaft pulley and recently the drivers window regulator. Total repairs over 18 years $1800. It still looks like new and the body style does not look old. Only has 106,000 miles so it is only 50% or less used. When it hits 25 years old I will run it in the Woodward Dream Cruise in Michigan.