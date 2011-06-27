Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t Sedan Consumer Reviews
Luxurious Ride
Robert Knaus, 08/29/2017
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
This car is very comfortable and feels great on the road. Four cylinder turbo is just fine for acceleration and cruising. The interior systems are controlled with a joystick-like device which is a little touchy. Voice activated navigation is nice. While there is a backup camera there is no radar which was disappointing. Haven't tried the cruise control yet. Sound system is better than anything I've had before. Car is only 5 weeks old with just local driving so don't have good line on MPG. The Edmunds review caused me to look at this car specifically when I went to dealer. I saw the color and interior I wanted online as well. My wife drives it and loves it.
