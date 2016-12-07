More about the 2017 Lexus GS 200t

The 2017 Lexus GS 200t provides access to Toyota's premium nameplate at a more affordable price, yet it still delivers the level of luxury and performance that shoppers expect of the brand. Rather than the much-vaunted Lexus V6, it comes with a less powerful four-cylinder engine, and it is only available in rear-wheel drive. Nevertheless, the GS 200t can hold its own against most competitors in the areas of performance, handling, comfort and features. For 2017 the Lexus Safety System+ package is now standard equipment, providing such safety aids as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam control, and lane departure warning with steering assist. Other changes are minor, such as a few tweaks to the available exterior color palette. Inside, the GS 200t carries on the Lexus tradition of providing occupants with pleasant, well-designed surroundings. Those in both front and rear compartments can stretch out comfortably with plenty of legroom, hiproom and shoulder room. In addition to the advanced safety features, technology includes standard Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone app integration and a 12.3-inch display. And a host of standard and available comfort and convenience features should help ensure an enjoyable ride for driver and passengers alike. The only available powerplant for the GS 200t is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that generates 241 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It drives the rear wheels through an electronically controlled eight-speed automatic transmission with standard paddle shifters. Fuel economy for the GS 200t is rated by the EPA at 26 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway), although opting for the F Sport package drops the rating for the same engine to 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway). Although it has the least powerful engine in the Lexus lineup, the GS 200t has enough zip to satisfy the majority of drivers. Lexus says it can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 7 seconds, which is respectable enough, and highway passing isn't a problem as long as drivers allow for a bit of turbo lag. With an excellent chassis and well-tuned sport suspension, the standard model is responsive and fun to drive. But buyers looking for some extra cornering prowess might want to test-drive a GS 200t with the F Sport package, which includes a stiffer, adaptive variable suspension and larger performance tires. The well-equipped GS 200t comes standard with such features as LED headlights, heated mirrors, heated front seats and automatic climate control. The Premium package adds more convenience items, and the F Sport package brings performance upgrades, as well as leather upholstery and unique styling touches. Whatever your preference, let Edmunds help you find the 2017 Lexus GS 200t that best meets your needs.

Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t Overview

The Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t is offered in the following submodels: GS 200t Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

