Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable and spacious interior is generously appointed
- Turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers high fuel economy
- Entertainment and navigation system controller is hard to use
- Trunk not expandable because rear seatbacks do not fold down
- Four-cylinder's acceleration is nothing special
- All-wheel drive is not available on the GS 200t
Which GS 200t does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
The 2017 GS 200t is the entry-level version of the Lexus GS range. Its turbocharged four-cylinder engine gives up some performance in the name of fuel economy and a lower cost of entry, but this is still an attractive, sophisticated and comfortable luxury sedan that's light on its feet.
The current generation of the Lexus GS first appeared as a 2013 model. We tested a 2013 GS 350 for a full year and came away impressed by its well-appointed and accommodating interior, engaging handling and smooth ride. But the GS 350's base price was just out of reach for some, so last year Lexus introduced a lower-cost GS 200t version that uses a turbocharged four-cylinder engine instead of the venerable 3.5-liter V6.
This engine makes 241 horsepower instead of 311 horsepower, but it also achieves 26 mpg combined instead of the V6's 23 mpg. Those with a heavy right foot are sure to be underwhelmed by the 200t's acceleration, but more relaxed drivers probably won't care.
The best part is the 200t base model costs thousands less (when new) than the cheapest GS 350. From 20 paces away they look identical, and the 200t doesn't feel stripped of the usual GS goodness. Its 17-inch wheels and simulated leather tires still look attractive, and missing standard features such as ventilated seats, a rear sunshade and automatic wipers aren't deal breakers.
Lexus GS 200t models
In keeping with its mission as the entry-level rung of the GS lineup, the GS 200t is powered by an economical 241-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine instead of the GS 350's more powerful V6. Only available in rear-wheel drive, the 200t comes in a single trim level.
The 200t base sends its power out through an eight-speed automatic transmission, and it rolls on 17-inch wheels and performance tires. Other standard fare includes LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, and power-folding, heated mirrors. Inside, you'll find simulated leather, a sunroof, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, and an automatic climate control system, Bluetooth, the Remote Touch infotainment interface, a navigation system, voice controls, smartphone app integration, a 12.3-inch display screen and a 12-speaker sound system. A broad range of driver safety aids (blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and the Lexus Safety System+ suite of advanced active safety features) are also included.
Heated and ventilated front seats, automatic wipers and a power rear sunshade are optional by way of the Premium package, and the available 18-inch wheel upgrade offers a same-cost choice between all-season and stickier three-season summer performance tires.
The optional F Sport package ups the ante on the handling front by adding 19-inch, staggered-width wheels and summer performance tires, a sport-tuned adaptive variable suspension, bigger front brakes, more aggressive front and rear bumper and grille styling, and a rear trunklid spoiler. Inside you'll find leather upholstery, power sport seats, all of the Premium Package content and different interior trim pieces.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test and an extended yearlong test of the 2013 Lexus GS 350 F Sport with the F Sport package (3.5L V6 | 6-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: The GS 200t and its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and eight-speed transmission didn't exist when this test was conducted. But the car itself and its features and options are largely identical, apart from one or two upgrades such as LED headlights. Except for these factors our initial findings remain broadly applicable to this year's GS 200t.
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|4.0
|Comfort
|4.5
|Interior
|4.5
|Utility
|3.5
|Technology
|4.0
Driving4.0
Acceleration
Braking3.5
Steering4.0
Handling5.0
Drivability
Comfort4.5
Seat comfort4.5
Ride comfort4.5
Noise & vibration4.0
Climate control4.5
Interior4.5
Ease of use3.5
Getting in/getting out4.5
Driving position4.5
Roominess4.0
Visibility4.5
Quality4.0
Utility3.5
Small-item storage3.5
Cargo space4.0
Child safety seat accommodation3.5
Technology4.0
Smartphone integration
Driver aids5.0
Voice control
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lexus GS 200t.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- appearance
- engine
- infotainment system
- comfort
- sound system
- acceleration
- handling & steering
- technology
- climate control
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
This car is very comfortable and feels great on the road. Four cylinder turbo is just fine for acceleration and cruising. The interior systems are controlled with a joystick-like device which is a little touchy. Voice activated navigation is nice. While there is a backup camera there is no radar which was disappointing. Haven't tried the cruise control yet. Sound system is better than anything I've had before. Car is only 5 weeks old with just local driving so don't have good line on MPG. The Edmunds review caused me to look at this car specifically when I went to dealer. I saw the color and interior I wanted online as well. My wife drives it and loves it.
Sponsored cars related to the GS 200t
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|241 hp @ 5800 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|241 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the GS 200t models:
- All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Keeps you at a constant distance from the vehicle ahead of you. It works all the way down to a complete stop, which isn't always the case.
- Pre-Collision System
- Detects and attempts to avoid front collisions by applying the brakes to assist the driver and reduce the speed of impact.
- Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
- Automatically applies corrections to help prevent the car from leaving its lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Lexus GS 200t a good car?
Is the Lexus GS 200t reliable?
Is the 2017 Lexus GS 200t a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2017 Lexus GS 200t?
The least-expensive 2017 Lexus GS 200t is the 2017 Lexus GS 200t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,310.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,310
- F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,980
What are the different models of Lexus GS 200t?
More about the 2017 Lexus GS 200t
The 2017 Lexus GS 200t provides access to Toyota's premium nameplate at a more affordable price, yet it still delivers the level of luxury and performance that shoppers expect of the brand. Rather than the much-vaunted Lexus V6, it comes with a less powerful four-cylinder engine, and it is only available in rear-wheel drive. Nevertheless, the GS 200t can hold its own against most competitors in the areas of performance, handling, comfort and features.
For 2017 the Lexus Safety System+ package is now standard equipment, providing such safety aids as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam control, and lane departure warning with steering assist. Other changes are minor, such as a few tweaks to the available exterior color palette.
Inside, the GS 200t carries on the Lexus tradition of providing occupants with pleasant, well-designed surroundings. Those in both front and rear compartments can stretch out comfortably with plenty of legroom, hiproom and shoulder room. In addition to the advanced safety features, technology includes standard Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone app integration and a 12.3-inch display. And a host of standard and available comfort and convenience features should help ensure an enjoyable ride for driver and passengers alike.
The only available powerplant for the GS 200t is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that generates 241 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It drives the rear wheels through an electronically controlled eight-speed automatic transmission with standard paddle shifters.
Fuel economy for the GS 200t is rated by the EPA at 26 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway), although opting for the F Sport package drops the rating for the same engine to 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway).
Although it has the least powerful engine in the Lexus lineup, the GS 200t has enough zip to satisfy the majority of drivers. Lexus says it can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 7 seconds, which is respectable enough, and highway passing isn't a problem as long as drivers allow for a bit of turbo lag. With an excellent chassis and well-tuned sport suspension, the standard model is responsive and fun to drive. But buyers looking for some extra cornering prowess might want to test-drive a GS 200t with the F Sport package, which includes a stiffer, adaptive variable suspension and larger performance tires.
The well-equipped GS 200t comes standard with such features as LED headlights, heated mirrors, heated front seats and automatic climate control. The Premium package adds more convenience items, and the F Sport package brings performance upgrades, as well as leather upholstery and unique styling touches. Whatever your preference, let Edmunds help you find the 2017 Lexus GS 200t that best meets your needs.
Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t Overview
The Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t is offered in the following submodels: GS 200t Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2017 Lexus GS 200t?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Lexus GS 200t and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 GS 200t 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 GS 200t.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Lexus GS 200t and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 GS 200t featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2017 Lexus GS 200t?
Which 2017 Lexus GS 200ts are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Lexus GS 200t for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 Lexus GS 200t.
Can't find a new 2017 Lexus GS 200ts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus GS 200t for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $10,239.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,936.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2017 Lexus GS 200t?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles