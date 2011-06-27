Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.2/516.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Navigation System w/Color Multimedia Displayyes
Ultra Luxury Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Navigation System/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Packageyes
Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Key Gloveyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Glass Breakage Sensoryes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Heated Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Power Rear Sunshadeyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front head room37.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room40.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Bi-LED Headlampsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Spoileryes
Panorama Glass Roof w/Tilt and Slideyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
One-Touch Power Trunkyes
18" Wheels w/High Gloss Finishyes
17" Split 10-Spoke Machined Finish Wheelsyes
Illuminated Trunk Sillyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity15.2 cu.ft.
Length193.3 in.
Curb weight3571 lbs.
Gross weight4696 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume115.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1125 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Atomic Silver
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Caviar
  • Autumn Shimmer
  • Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Parchment, leatherette
  • Stratus Gray, leatherette
  • Flaxen, leatherette
  • Parchment, leather
  • Stratus Gray, leather
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
