Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|361.2/516.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Navigation System w/Color Multimedia Display
|yes
|Ultra Luxury Package
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|Luxury Package
|yes
|Navigation System/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Package
|yes
|Accessory Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|8 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Key Glove
|yes
|Carpet Trunk Mat
|yes
|Glass Breakage Sensor
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|Heated Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel
|yes
|Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|yes
|Power Rear Sunshade
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|Front head room
|37.5 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.0 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Bi-LED Headlamps
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|Panorama Glass Roof w/Tilt and Slide
|yes
|Door Edge Guards
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|One-Touch Power Trunk
|yes
|18" Wheels w/High Gloss Finish
|yes
|17" Split 10-Spoke Machined Finish Wheels
|yes
|Illuminated Trunk Sill
|yes
|Body Side Moldings
|yes
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.2 cu.ft.
|Length
|193.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3571 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4696 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|115.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1125 lbs.
|Wheel base
|111.0 in.
|Width
|71.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|215/55R17 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
