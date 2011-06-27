Used 1998 Lexus ES 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Chelle , 06/09/2016 4dr Sedan

Update: Still driving the car with ZERO problems. It has 313,000 miles on it, I service it at the local Toyota dealership and get the oil changed there every 3,000 miles even though they say you can go 5,000 miles. I love this car...I can't believe it's been over 3 years already. I might have to gift this car to someone, because it's that good of a car. I am looking forward to purchasing a Toyota Highlander Hybrid in the next year or so. I bought this car used about 2 1/2 yrs ago with 210,000 miles on it. I was not deterred with the mileage at that point, because I knew it would last about 3 yrs and I was completely fine with that and the price point at $1500 asking $2,300 (but it needed a few minor repairs, so price was lowered). I've been driving this car about 20k miles a year and I have had no problems with the car itself. It has been the best car I've ever owned and with significantly less miles. The car is so quite and runs like a champ. I could drive it another 2 yrs. at least before setting aside for a newer car and I will still keep it as a back-up car, it's too good of a car to sell. If people are having mechanical issues with the car, it's probably a lack of maintenance on the car. I was guilty of that on my old car (Altima). I drove this car on long trips several times, which I was a little worried that something might happen but nothing at least 300 miles + road trips one way. I replace the oil every 3000k miles, burns zero oil and if the oil was low it was 1/4 of a quart low, but I found that to be the quality of oil not the car. I used to use Valvoline oil but recently started going the Toyota dealership and using Mobil 1 5000 (5000 mileage) and I had clean oil and it was full. I would highly recommend this car to anyone looking for a $2000 car and even it you put $500 in the car for minor repairs it will pay for itself over and over. My repair shop said they would buy the car if I did not want it when I had it inspected to purchase :) Update: Still driving the car, I just hit a new milestone 300k miles on the car! Just had the car serviced at Toyota and zero problems!! Love the car...I will keep it another year and upgrade to a Toyota Highlander hybrid 😀