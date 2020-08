Used 1998 Lexus ES 300 for Sale Near Me

Steven Volkswagen - Wichita / Kansas

One of the best luxury sport sedan you will find. Leather interior is paired with wood accents adds the perfect touch to this luxury sports sedan with loads extras including leather upholstery, sunroof and much more. Seating for five. Theres only one reason for desiring a Luxury and thats the quality that luxury delivers. Call for a test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1998 Lexus ES 300 .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JT8BF28G4W5040421

Stock: 65570A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-18-2019