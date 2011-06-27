Used 1996 Lexus ES 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Reliability is out of this world
Everyone thought I was stupid when I decided to drive this car from Chicago to Miami when it had 328K miles on it. I had 0 incidents during my round trip of over 3500 miles. Enough said, the best car ever built in my opinion.. I have more confidence in this car than driving a brand new car from any manufacturer. I change my oil every 5000 miles and it has a minor oil leak which I decided isn't worth fixing. I just top it off and it has been like that for couple years now. I bought this car used with 254k for 1700. I have already put 100k on it lol. I definitely got my money's worth.
Can't find anything wrong!
I have about 90000 miles and the only thing this car has needed is one battery and a set of tires, besides oil and filter changes. No brakes even!
My Second Car
I've had this car for a little over a year now, and haven't had any major problems, but being a college student it's starting to become hard to keep up with the $100 repairs. I had to change the cv boots, o2 sensors, rear shocks, and the CD changer quit working. It is a great car though, but I'm going to try another Lexus model after this.
My daughter loved this car!!
We bought this car from a auction for my daughter and it has been a wonderful car for her. She loves this car and I told her recently to change the oil in it and she took it to get changed. It started to run bad ever since. Since we changed the oil more problems have developed. Now it is sitting in the yard :( Wonderful car!!
the best car I have ever owned
I bought this car used in oct of 2004-- I have had the timing belt done and there was an oil leak in the engine which I had repaired---and a cv boot- the past owner never did any up keep-- oil was filthy etc---but now I couldn't be happier--I drive many miles and in fact have already put 14,000 on this car in three months. I t goes great in the snow too. The acceleration is awesome and I am thrilled to own this car. I will never ever own anything but a Lexus again in my life. I am 59 and have owned a lot of cars. The only one I loved this much was my 1969 GTO. Oh I hate the cup holder <smile> but minor detail.
