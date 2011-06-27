  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 300
  4. Used 1996 Lexus ES 300
  5. Used 1996 Lexus ES 300 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Lexus ES 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 ES 300
5(90%)4(10%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
40 reviews
Write a review
See all ES 300s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,001 - $2,414
Used ES 300 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Reliability is out of this world

adam2009m, 12/06/2013
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

Everyone thought I was stupid when I decided to drive this car from Chicago to Miami when it had 328K miles on it. I had 0 incidents during my round trip of over 3500 miles. Enough said, the best car ever built in my opinion.. I have more confidence in this car than driving a brand new car from any manufacturer. I change my oil every 5000 miles and it has a minor oil leak which I decided isn't worth fixing. I just top it off and it has been like that for couple years now. I bought this car used with 254k for 1700. I have already put 100k on it lol. I definitely got my money's worth.

Report Abuse

Can't find anything wrong!

horstm3, 05/29/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have about 90000 miles and the only thing this car has needed is one battery and a set of tires, besides oil and filter changes. No brakes even!

Report Abuse

My Second Car

Drew P., 08/09/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for a little over a year now, and haven't had any major problems, but being a college student it's starting to become hard to keep up with the $100 repairs. I had to change the cv boots, o2 sensors, rear shocks, and the CD changer quit working. It is a great car though, but I'm going to try another Lexus model after this.

Report Abuse

My daughter loved this car!!

slooper3, 01/19/2013
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

We bought this car from a auction for my daughter and it has been a wonderful car for her. She loves this car and I told her recently to change the oil in it and she took it to get changed. It started to run bad ever since. Since we changed the oil more problems have developed. Now it is sitting in the yard :( Wonderful car!!

Report Abuse

the best car I have ever owned

Luvmylexus, 01/15/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used in oct of 2004-- I have had the timing belt done and there was an oil leak in the engine which I had repaired---and a cv boot- the past owner never did any up keep-- oil was filthy etc---but now I couldn't be happier--I drive many miles and in fact have already put 14,000 on this car in three months. I t goes great in the snow too. The acceleration is awesome and I am thrilled to own this car. I will never ever own anything but a Lexus again in my life. I am 59 and have owned a lot of cars. The only one I loved this much was my 1969 GTO. Oh I hate the cup holder <smile> but minor detail.

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all ES 300s for sale

Related Used 1996 Lexus ES 300 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles