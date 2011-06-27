Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Gorgeous car! Loving the new CT , 10/17/2015 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Just got my 2015 CT F-Sport with navigation. I LOVE it. Great mileage, comfortable handling, and fun to drive in sport mode. I usually drive in Eco mode for the fuel economy which of course, is not as peppy but is excellent for my long commute. The car offers plenty of power unless you have excessive road rage or are used higher hp. The interior is beautiful and I really recommend the styling of the f-sport with the black roof and sexy alloys. Tons of extra features that are a bonus when you purchase a luxury vehicle such as keyless entry, push-start, voice commands, i-Phone integration, bluetooth, and so much more than I'm still learning about. It's an unusual car in that there is almost nothing else like it: small hatchback, great mileage (and my definition of great is not 30mpg! averaging 44+ and loving it!), luxury vehicle, all at a relatively reasonable price point. Love Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Driven almost 36,000 miles Robbie , 12/26/2017 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful We leased this car, love the MPG, hate to give it back next month! the seats are very comfortable for my back, which normal vehicle seats really bother my back and hurt my sciatic nerve. I drive 15 hours to my second home in this car and I find that these seats offer me wonderful support with all the various ways you can adjust it. It doesn't have the neat little pull out seat portion that the NX of the same year had, which might be a great addition to long drives. (for passenger). I love the heated seats, love the fake leather used, very luxurious feeling and easy to clean. Its absolutely great on gas and i love only putting 20 bucks in the tank. the cons to it are the "sportyness" of it I guess. It is stiff and not luxurious feeling in the suspension. you do get somewhat road noise unless you have the wonderful sound system on. the headlights are sort of odd, in that you don't get a FULL shine, it's sort of cut off, unless you have the bright lights on then it's great. I wish this had roof racks to haul a surfboard or kayak, the smooth top is very nice looking but not utilitarian. This was our first Lexus, coming off of an Audi Allroad, the Lexus has had zero issues and no recalls or anything. I like the low tire sensor, it went off one time and wouldn't go back to normal, and a check up at the deal resulted in a very clean washed car and the sensor light going back to normal, at no cost. Never had to replace the tires, and only a few oil changes. We have no complaints and are going to consider another Lexus for the new vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

You get what you expect Paul Segal , 01/02/2016 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Great car for handling and fuel economy. The car has a Prius drive train, but thats where there similarities end. Difficult to exit at my age, but I can live with it. I really like this car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great mileage car. Sporty looks Russell , 09/19/2015 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Love the car. Got the FSport and Navi. Enjoy it for may everyday commuter. Yes I do have a nice receiver hitch on my CT for my bike rack. Very nicely done. Completely trouble free for 3 years now Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse