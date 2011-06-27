2019 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews

Chris , 06/22/2019 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

25 of 25 people found this review helpful

The electronics (entertainment and climate control) started malfunctioning the day I bought the car. Dealer picked it up, gave me a loaner and took car to fix it. It apparently needed a software update - seems like that should have been on the pre-delivery check list. Ok. A week later, the lower touch screen went totally blank. Then the two knobs that control temp stopped working. Dealer picked up the car again and apparently, the lower screen was bad and needed to be replaced. Now the radio source randomly changes and the climate control (lower screen) seems to roll through random levels of working or not - I am happy that I bought this in the spring and consistent heat or A/C haven't been needed yet. Car is going back to the dealer next week to see if the third time is a charm. Will be noting to the dealer that another problem will result in initiating a Lemon Law suit. The dealer has been great and I really couldn't say enough about their responsiveness which is very much in line or even exceeding expectations (which were high given the cost of the car). If it wasn't for this issue, I would give the 2019 RR 5 stars. I love everything else about the car. Unfortunately, I seem to be getting more experience with their loaners (none of which have had a similar issue) than my vehicle.