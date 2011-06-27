  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 1999 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Land Rover Range Rover Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Range Rover
Overview
See Range Rover Inventory
See Range Rover Inventory
See Range Rover Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131313
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg12/15 mpg12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/369.0 mi.295.2/369.0 mi.295.2/369.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.24.6 gal.24.6 gal.
Combined MPG131313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 4750 rpm188 hp @ 4750 rpm188 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room60.9 in.60.9 in.60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.9 in.60.9 in.60.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Measurements
Length185.5 in.185.5 in.185.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.6500 lbs.6500 lbs.
Curb weight4960 lbs.4960 lbs.4960 lbs.
Gross weight6130 lbs.6130 lbs.6130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.nono
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height71.6 in.71.6 in.71.6 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.108.1 in.108.1 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colorsno
  • Epsom Green
  • Chawton White
  • Oxford Blue
  • Rioja Red
  • Altai Silver
  • Java Black
  • Woodcote Green
  • Oxford Blue
  • Woodcote Green
  • Epsom Green
  • Chawton White
  • Altai Silver
  • Java Black
  • Rioja Red
Interior Colorsno
  • Saddle
  • Granite Gray
  • Saddle
  • Granite Gray
  • Ash Black
See Range Rover InventorySee Range Rover InventorySee Range Rover Inventory

Related Used 1999 Land Rover Range Rover info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles