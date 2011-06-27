  1. Home
Used 1991 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews

91 Range Rover

LandRover91, 06/02/2003
I use the truck off road unlike over 90% of Landrover owners. With some Old Man Emu suspension this Rover is incredible off road. On the highway things are a bit soft and unstable feeling, but that was my choice. Some parts are real cheap and others are way out expensive. Overall the only thing I wish was better would be the mileage. (lucky Europeans get the Diesel versions)

Care is reciprocated

Ron S., 12/31/2004
Take good care of your Rover and it will take good care of you. I have owned this vehicle for a little over three years and all Ive had to replace is the battery. The previous owner took good care of it and likewise Ive done the same. No mechanical problems, just enough power, and tenacious off-road capabilities. Ive heard that prices for parts can be expensive, but from looking at the receipts on work done, parts aren't the problem. It seems to be the labor costs that get you. If you can find a good mechanic that won't gouge you, it seems costs would be about average for a foreign vehicle. If you ever decide you want a real off-road vehicle and not a toy, this is the vehicle for you.

