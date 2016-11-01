  1. Home
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling inside and out
  • Refined driving experience
  • Strong V6 engine
  • Gloss-black interior is a fingerprint magnet
  • Touch-sensitive steering wheel controls give too many false positives
Which Range Rover Velar does Edmunds recommend?

With so many varieties, choosing the right Land Rover Range Rover Velar can be daunting. If you prioritize style, the visual upgrades that come with the R-Dynamic could be worth the money. But most shoppers should start with the S. This trim level has access to all three engine options and includes the features you'll most expect from a luxury SUV. The S also has optional packages that get you the extra standard features from the higher trim levels, so you can choose the options you want without having to pay for something you'll never use.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

The Range Rover name is a special thing for Land Rover, such that there hasn't been a new variant since the subcompact Evoque was introduced in 2012. So there's some significance to the arrival of the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar. It's a relatively affordable Land Rover SUV — at least compared to the regular Range Rover — that also happens to be the most attractive model in the lineup.

Much as how it's positioned between the subcompact Evoque and midsize Sport, the Velar's size sits somewhere between traditional compact and midsize premium SUVs. Its design also departs from tradition, making the most dramatic visual update to the brand's iconic look both inside and out.

Though it looks and drives differently, the Velar is based on the Jaguar F-Pace, sharing its drivetrain options and underlying structure. It is available with one of three engines: two turbocharged inline four-cylinders (one gas and one diesel) or a supercharged 3.0-liter V6.

Also differentiating the Velar is its available off-road equipment, which ranges from height-adjusting air springs, a mechanical locking rear differential, and a low-speed cruise control. Serious off-road enthusiasts should still look elsewhere — the Velar is suited more for boulevards than boulders — but it has enough off-road capability to make you feel as if you can, even if you never will.

Overall, the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is an interesting model to consider if you're shopping for a luxury crossover SUV. It's larger and more expensive than SUVs such as the BMW X4 and the Porsche Macan but smaller and less utilitarian than the midsize models (think BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE) its price can bump against. It's arguably the most stylish of the bunch, though. If you find the Land Rover brand appealing, the new Velar should be a great choice.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar models

The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is available in five different trim levels, each with a greater number of standard features throughout. The undesignated base trim Velar is only available with one engine choice, but it has dual-zone climate control and adaptive suspension dampers. The S offers two optional engine choices along with more comfort and utility features. The R-Dynamic SE and the R-Dynamic HSE don more stylish bodywork and bigger wheels. Lastly, the First Edition is essentially an HSE with most of the Velar's options as standard equipment.

The base Velar starts with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (247 horsepower, 269 pound-feet of torque) that's connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Standard feature highlights include adaptive suspension dampers, 18-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers and LED headlights. Inside you'll find dual-zone climate control, faux leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, two 10-inch infotainment touchscreens, two USB ports and an eight-speaker sound system.

Standard driver assistance systems include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, hill start assist, automatic emergency braking, and driver-adjustable drive settings for different surfaces including mud, sand and rocks.

The S adds two engine choices to the mix — a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 (380 hp, 332 lb-ft of torque) or a turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel-powered four-cylinder (180 hp, 317 lb-ft of torque). The S also includes 19-inch five-spoke wheels, a power tailgate with hands-free opening, auto-dimming side mirrors, leather upholstery, power-reclining rear seats, an 11-speaker Meridian sound system navigation, and Jaguar InControl smartphone app integration.

Along with 20-inch wheels, the R-Dynamic SE receives more aggressive-looking bodywork and special exterior trim. The interior features perforated leather with microfiber-suede seat material along with trim-specific finishes. Entertainment upgrades consist of a full-digital gauge cluster and a 17-speaker Meridian sound system. Driver assistance additions include blind-spot monitoring, a driver attention monitor, traffic sign recognition, and front and rear parking sensors.

The R-Dynamic HSE looks similar to the SE, but it rides on 21-inch wheels. The interior gains extended leather trimming and upgraded front seats (with massage, heating and ventilation functions). Adaptive cruise and lane keeping assist are standard as well.

Think of the First Edition as an HSE with most of the options as standard equipment. It is only available with the supercharged 3.0-liter V6, and it includes some mechanical upgrades (air springs, a rear locking differential and larger front brakes) plus a low-speed cruise control intended for off-roading. Other standard features include 22-inch wheels, a black roof, a heated windshield, upgraded interior trim, a heated steering wheel, configurable ambient interior lighting, a head-up display, a surround-view camera system, two extra USB ports for the second row, and a 23-speaker sound system.

Most of the extra standard features of the higher trim levels are offered as options on the lower trims.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE (turbodiesel 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

7.0
Its relatively svelte and aerodynamic body lines suggest speed, but this diesel-powered Velar's best performance attribute is its brakes. Despite good thrust from a stop, the powertrain lacks responsiveness and feels anemic at speed. Meanwhile, its quick steering and soft suspension don't mesh well.

Acceleration

7.5
Low-end thrust from the diesel engine is strong and makes the Velar feel quicker than its 9.6-second trot to 60 mph suggests. It's great around town, but accelerating from higher speeds reveals its power deficit. You can work around it if you know what to expect.

Braking

8.0
The Velar has reassuring, light-effort brakes that are easy to operate smoothly. They also deliver stable, consistent stopping power in an emergency braking situation. The ABS acts quickly and quietly. In our testing, the SUV slowed from 60 mph in 122 feet.

Steering

7.0
The steering is overly sensitive right off-center, given the amount of body roll the Velar returns. It's akin to moving your head quickly without sufficient neck muscle support. It has a good on-center feel but doesn't convey much of the texture of the road beneath the tires.

Handling

7.0
The Velar has some sporting pretensions, but the experience isn't cohesive even for a diesel-powered SUV. Yet it's not the hard-wearing tires that are holding it back. Rather, the soft suspension can't keep up with the path corrections provided by its all-wheel-drive and braking systems.

Drivability

6.5
This SUV requires planning ahead. Initial acceleration is good, but big accelerator inputs while at speed elicit a leisurely response from the powertrain. The transmission is much more attentive when commanding shifts via the paddles. The idle-stop system can be a bother in traffic.

Off-road

The absence of low-range gearing combined with the somewhat tight approach, departure and breakover angles — not to mention the huge wheels and short tire sidewalls — limit the Velar's abilities somewhat. Yet, you can order special off-road features such as a rear locking differential.

Comfort

7.0
The Velar's wonderfully comfortable seats make its stiff ride more tolerable. Adjusting the tire pressures can help, but it's only recommended under specific Light load situations. Diesel clatter is mostly absent, but other noises permeate the cabin.

Seat comfort

8.5
The front seats have great support all around. The cushions are firm but comfortable, with decent power cooling and heating. The massage function is more of a gimmick than a real benefit. The back seats have an independent power reclining function across the 60/40-split. All armrests have excellent padding.

Ride comfort

5.5
With the recommended Normal load tire pressure settings, the Velar rides harshly over less-than-smooth surfaces. The ride drastically improves when set to the lower Light load pressures (for up to three people). It isn't plush, but it is far more livable especially when equipped with 20-inch wheels.

Noise & vibration

6.5
For a luxury SUV, there's more wind noise than we anticipated, plus a noticeable amount of low-frequency boominess when rolling over sharp bumps. Tire noise is otherwise pretty minimal, and the usual diesel engine clatter has been effectively muted.

Climate control

7.5
The touchscreen complicates the climate controls by prioritizing sleek minimalism over straightforward convenience. Our tester's four-zone climate control maintained comfortable cabin temps, aided by decently powerful temperature controlled seats.

Interior

7.0
The Velar's stunningly sharp and attractive dual touchscreen interface is unfortunately slow to respond and a hassle to use. Rear-seat legroom is lacking, but there is otherwise a decent amount of cabin space. Highly adjustable 20-way front seats are the highlight.

Ease of use

5.0
Dual touchscreens and touch-sensitive steering wheel controls look fantastic but are slow to respond, unnecessarily complicating all tasks. The latter are especially unresponsive, which makes accessing the driver-specific functions a nuisance and a distraction. This system is difficult to live with.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The step-in height is a little elevated to improve ground clearance. And the roof is a bit low due to the Velar's sleek profile, creating a minor inconvenience when exiting or entering the cabin. Otherwise, the seats are at an optimal height, making it easy to slip into the cabin.

Driving position

8.5
There's excellent variability in the 20-way adjustable seats. You can sit low and feel more ensconced or higher up for a commanding view of the road. The adjustment range for the steering wheel's tilt and reach is decent, and you get a sizable dead pedal for resting your left foot.

Roominess

7.5
The wide center console eats into the front occupants' space, but otherwise there's a fair amount of room. Rear legroom could be better. An average-size person will fit, but hard front seatbacks leave little wiggle room. The seats offer good toe room and decent seat width and headroom.

Visibility

7.5
There's adequate visibility straight back, nicely sized sideview mirrors and rear cabin windows that help in the usual blind spots. The front pillars are somewhat wide, and the mirrors mildly obstruct forward visibility through turns. Some might be bothered by the heated windshield squigglies.

Quality

8.0
The interior build quality is top-notch. Soft, high-quality leather abounds. The high-resolution dual touchscreens are especially handsome and high-tech. Were it not for their sluggish responses and some too-wide exterior panel gaps, the Velar could've set a new standard in its class.

Utility

8.0
The Velar benefits from ample rear cargo space with flexible options for keeping cargo buttoned-down. The rear seats fold flat and have multiple release latches, which is a nice convenience. There's a variety of useful small-item storage, though most spots are modestly sized.

Small-item storage

7.5
Three cupholders sit up front with decent-size rubberized door pockets. A small space behind the lower touchscreen, a shallow center armrest bin and a relatively modest glovebox can conceal small items. The rear door pockets are smaller, and the center armrest has cupholders with an anti-tip design.

Cargo space

8.5
There's a fairly good amount of rear cargo space at 34.4 cubic feet, which is somewhere between a compact and a midsize SUV. Nice features for the cargo area include robust sliding tie-down points and convenient hooks that can flip down to hold bags. The 60/40-split rear seats fold nearly flat.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
Isofix anchors are easily accessible beneath plastic covers as are the exposed rear tether points. The available legroom in back will probably be the limiting factor for fitting rear-facing car seats.

Technology

7.5
The Velar's dual touchscreens are among the sharpest-looking on the market. And its maps are enhanced with satellite imagery and live traffic via Land Rover Pro Services. Its smartphone interface isn't bad but lags behind the industry standard, and its driver aids are hit or miss.

Audio & navigation

8.5
Our tester's premium Meridian system has good sound quality and significant bass supplied by a factory subwoofer. The nav system has modern 3D-satellite imagery, live traffic and pinch-to-zoom functions. We successfully located various destinations, including the Edmunds office, without issue.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Bluetooth pairing isn't the quickest, but you can do it on the move. The media interface is pretty basic and not as good as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto since it doesn't allow you to access certain things easily, such as audiobooks. Phones can stay charged up thanks to two USBs, a 12-volt and HDMI plug up front, and a 12-volt for the rear.

Driver aids

7.0
Driver aids are hit or miss. Forward collision is a bit sensitive; adaptive cruise brings you to a stop but can only be set above a certain speed. The parking aid is dormant until Reverse is selected — the parking sonar must be manually activated if nosing in.

Voice control

6.0
The Velar's voice controls are pretty basic and limited to making phone calls, tuning the radio or accessing your media library. Surprisingly, there are no voice commands for the navigation system. Like the rest of the system, the voice commands are pretty slow to react.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility8.0
Technology7.5
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar.

5(22%)
4(8%)
3(9%)
2(26%)
1(35%)
2.6
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Serious Velar Blues
V. Thomas,08/14/2018
R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I purchased my beautiful (aesthetics) Velar on 1/28/2018. An eye-catching beauty that fit my personality and style. My vehicle has been to the service center 5 times, not for routine maintenance, but for the crappy HVAC, entertainment system and now the engine light is on. I was told by my service advisor that "I should rest assured that I had a very sound vehicle and Land Rover stands behind each and every vehicle". I made it through reading the first 4 or 5 reviews and immediately knew I had found a home for my Velar Blues. The best way to help you understand my issues and frustrations, please see the following list: 1. 8/9/18- Engine light came on again at 0630 on my 45-mile (one way) commute to work, I called my service advisor and left him a message 2. 8/8/18 Engine light came on at 1600, instead of going home I drove straight to the dealership, the light was cleared by my service associate at the dealer, he said it was an O2 sensor, if it came on again, call him personally! 3. Persistent issues with HVAC in the winter the windows would fog over while driving...had to turn on A/C to remedy...they fixed it (I think) but now when I turn on A/C it blows straight heat for 10 minutes then will cool 4. The seat warmer intermittently warms/cools when in off position 5. Radio was making cracking noise when Bluetooth playing through my phone...they fixed it 6. The driver side rear passenger door sensor went bad and the part was ordered from the UK and has since been replaced, but the handle is now very loose like it will fall off with the next car wash 7. LIM mode activated while car was being driven and couldn’t exceed 20mph, the instruction book indicated that the feature requires multiple steps to activate but the dealer says I accidentally activated it from the steering wheel 8. The console blanked out “went completely black” while being driven...restarting the car did not fix the issue...2 hours later after car was parked...the issue self-resolved 9. Radio will turn on when car is off and parked and will remain on when the doors have been secured and locked, I have to depress the ignition button twice to get it to turn off 10. Currently, I am waiting on a new O2 sensor AND a "part" or "update" for the HVAC to stop blowing hot air and warming the seats when it's not supposed to! I think that’s everything...Moral of the story...DON'T buy the 2018 Velar ever OR at least wait until the kinks have been worked out.
Buyer beware
Lane Gleeson,03/01/2018
R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I would strongly suggest anyone interested in purchasing a Velar to reconsider. The vehicle’s defrost does not work which is the largest issue. We’ve been told there is a temporary fix.. so we spent $75k on a car that is completely unsafe to drive. The thing that upsets me the most is that this was a demo, whoever drove the car that works at the dealership for 3k miles should have known this. Why wasn’t the issue fixed before selling it?!? In addition the screens continually stop working while driving so we cannot see any of the necessary items while driving (speed, rpms, etc.). Now the sunroof is refusing to close. BUYERS BEWARE. We will be trading in this car ASAP. It’s just so unfortunate that we will lose money on it when these should have been non issues. I will never purchase a Range Rover ever again and I will spread the word. They were clearly not ready to release the Velar but did so anyways.
Beautiful vehicle, but completely unreliable
Natalie,03/26/2019
R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
There's no doubt about it that the Velar is a beautiful vehicle; I fell in love with it the first time I laid eyes on it! But the look of the car is nothing compared to the ISSUES under the hood. I've had the car now for just over 8 months and have had issue after issue with the displays and electrical system. From early on, I started noticing my displays glitching. Sometimes it would resolve as the car warmed-up; most times I would have to stop my car, turn it off, lock the car and then unlock/restart my car to resolve the issues. This happens on a very regular basis. Given I'm a professional with a very busy travel schedule, taking my car in for service is not something I have a lot of time to do AND one of the reasons I chose a car that only needed annual maintenance! Since I thought I had a fix for these display issues, I figured I could wait to bring it in for service. That was my bad- should have done it sooner than I did. However, when I did take my car in for a "complimentary top off service", I brought this up to them and they had my car for 4 days doing a "software update". Seems strange it would take that long for a software update, but what do I know. Yesterday, as I tried to leave for work and I could not start my car and it wasn't because of a battery issue. The car completely froze and locked up on me (the brake somehow depressed itself completely into the floorboard), I was unable to start the car (and the car was telling me Ignition ON) and my steering was pretty much frozen- all the while my displays, climate control and music were working. The car had to be towed to the dealership where after having it for over 24-hours, they finally diagnosed the problem and have to replace the Telematics Control Unit. They have to REPLACE a complete unit on a brand new car! And they have to ask for authorization to purchase this new unit due to the price of it! So I'll be without a car while this authorization takes place, then while they wait for the part to arrive and then while they install the new unit. Who knows if this will ultimately fix the on-going display glitches (because those were still happening AFTER this 4 day software update). The fact my car has had ANY service so far is concerning. The fact that my car needs such an important piece REPLACED completely is completely unacceptable. Do not buy this car. Wait a few years for newer models to come out. They don't know how to fix or maintain them at this point. And it's a total time suck and frustrating process for the owner.
NOT WORTH THE MONEY, TOO MANY PROBLEMS
anonymous,06/12/2018
R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Unfortunately I purchased the vehicle in 02/2018 and the car has been in the dealer 3 times already with check engine and just yesterday it went into malfunction of park brak & emergency park putting the car in no driveable mode, and again leaving me stranded, worst part is calling your dealer and they have no idea how to solve the problem, just give you the roadside assistance to tow your car. The other times the car has had the sensor for the gas cap replaced already since its also malfunction giving you a check engine problem
See all 23 reviews of the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
See all Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Range Rover Velar models:

Adaptive Cruise Control
Adjusts the speed of your SUV to keep pace with the vehicle ahead.
Intelligent Emergency Braking
Applies the brakes automatically if it senses an unavoidable front collision.
Blind Spot Monitor
Gives a visible notification if it senses a vehicle in any of your blind spots.

More about the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Overview

The Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Velar SUV, Range Rover Velar Diesel. Available styles include R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE is priced between $46,898 and$51,995 with odometer readings between 22386 and43520 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S is priced between $46,990 and$56,997 with odometer readings between 475 and20524 miles.

Which used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velars are available in my area?

Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar.

