There's no doubt about it that the Velar is a beautiful vehicle; I fell in love with it the first time I laid eyes on it! But the look of the car is nothing compared to the ISSUES under the hood. I've had the car now for just over 8 months and have had issue after issue with the displays and electrical system. From early on, I started noticing my displays glitching. Sometimes it would resolve as the car warmed-up; most times I would have to stop my car, turn it off, lock the car and then unlock/restart my car to resolve the issues. This happens on a very regular basis. Given I'm a professional with a very busy travel schedule, taking my car in for service is not something I have a lot of time to do AND one of the reasons I chose a car that only needed annual maintenance! Since I thought I had a fix for these display issues, I figured I could wait to bring it in for service. That was my bad- should have done it sooner than I did. However, when I did take my car in for a "complimentary top off service", I brought this up to them and they had my car for 4 days doing a "software update". Seems strange it would take that long for a software update, but what do I know. Yesterday, as I tried to leave for work and I could not start my car and it wasn't because of a battery issue. The car completely froze and locked up on me (the brake somehow depressed itself completely into the floorboard), I was unable to start the car (and the car was telling me Ignition ON) and my steering was pretty much frozen- all the while my displays, climate control and music were working. The car had to be towed to the dealership where after having it for over 24-hours, they finally diagnosed the problem and have to replace the Telematics Control Unit. They have to REPLACE a complete unit on a brand new car! And they have to ask for authorization to purchase this new unit due to the price of it! So I'll be without a car while this authorization takes place, then while they wait for the part to arrive and then while they install the new unit. Who knows if this will ultimately fix the on-going display glitches (because those were still happening AFTER this 4 day software update). The fact my car has had ANY service so far is concerning. The fact that my car needs such an important piece REPLACED completely is completely unacceptable. Do not buy this car. Wait a few years for newer models to come out. They don't know how to fix or maintain them at this point. And it's a total time suck and frustrating process for the owner.

