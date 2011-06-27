Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Consumer Reviews

Serious Velar Blues V. Thomas , 08/14/2018 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 62 of 65 people found this review helpful I purchased my beautiful (aesthetics) Velar on 1/28/2018. An eye-catching beauty that fit my personality and style. My vehicle has been to the service center 5 times, not for routine maintenance, but for the crappy HVAC, entertainment system and now the engine light is on. I was told by my service advisor that "I should rest assured that I had a very sound vehicle and Land Rover stands behind each and every vehicle". I made it through reading the first 4 or 5 reviews and immediately knew I had found a home for my Velar Blues. The best way to help you understand my issues and frustrations, please see the following list: 1. 8/9/18- Engine light came on again at 0630 on my 45-mile (one way) commute to work, I called my service advisor and left him a message 2. 8/8/18 Engine light came on at 1600, instead of going home I drove straight to the dealership, the light was cleared by my service associate at the dealer, he said it was an O2 sensor, if it came on again, call him personally! 3. Persistent issues with HVAC in the winter the windows would fog over while driving...had to turn on A/C to remedy...they fixed it (I think) but now when I turn on A/C it blows straight heat for 10 minutes then will cool 4. The seat warmer intermittently warms/cools when in off position 5. Radio was making cracking noise when Bluetooth playing through my phone...they fixed it 6. The driver side rear passenger door sensor went bad and the part was ordered from the UK and has since been replaced, but the handle is now very loose like it will fall off with the next car wash 7. LIM mode activated while car was being driven and couldn’t exceed 20mph, the instruction book indicated that the feature requires multiple steps to activate but the dealer says I accidentally activated it from the steering wheel 8. The console blanked out “went completely black” while being driven...restarting the car did not fix the issue...2 hours later after car was parked...the issue self-resolved 9. Radio will turn on when car is off and parked and will remain on when the doors have been secured and locked, I have to depress the ignition button twice to get it to turn off 10. Currently, I am waiting on a new O2 sensor AND a "part" or "update" for the HVAC to stop blowing hot air and warming the seats when it's not supposed to! I think that’s everything...Moral of the story...DON'T buy the 2018 Velar ever OR at least wait until the kinks have been worked out. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Buyer beware Lane Gleeson , 03/01/2018 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 67 of 71 people found this review helpful I would strongly suggest anyone interested in purchasing a Velar to reconsider. The vehicle’s defrost does not work which is the largest issue. We’ve been told there is a temporary fix.. so we spent $75k on a car that is completely unsafe to drive. The thing that upsets me the most is that this was a demo, whoever drove the car that works at the dealership for 3k miles should have known this. Why wasn’t the issue fixed before selling it?!? In addition the screens continually stop working while driving so we cannot see any of the necessary items while driving (speed, rpms, etc.). Now the sunroof is refusing to close. BUYERS BEWARE. We will be trading in this car ASAP. It’s just so unfortunate that we will lose money on it when these should have been non issues. I will never purchase a Range Rover ever again and I will spread the word. They were clearly not ready to release the Velar but did so anyways. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

Beautiful vehicle, but completely unreliable Natalie , 03/26/2019 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful There's no doubt about it that the Velar is a beautiful vehicle; I fell in love with it the first time I laid eyes on it! But the look of the car is nothing compared to the ISSUES under the hood. I've had the car now for just over 8 months and have had issue after issue with the displays and electrical system. From early on, I started noticing my displays glitching. Sometimes it would resolve as the car warmed-up; most times I would have to stop my car, turn it off, lock the car and then unlock/restart my car to resolve the issues. This happens on a very regular basis. Given I'm a professional with a very busy travel schedule, taking my car in for service is not something I have a lot of time to do AND one of the reasons I chose a car that only needed annual maintenance! Since I thought I had a fix for these display issues, I figured I could wait to bring it in for service. That was my bad- should have done it sooner than I did. However, when I did take my car in for a "complimentary top off service", I brought this up to them and they had my car for 4 days doing a "software update". Seems strange it would take that long for a software update, but what do I know. Yesterday, as I tried to leave for work and I could not start my car and it wasn't because of a battery issue. The car completely froze and locked up on me (the brake somehow depressed itself completely into the floorboard), I was unable to start the car (and the car was telling me Ignition ON) and my steering was pretty much frozen- all the while my displays, climate control and music were working. The car had to be towed to the dealership where after having it for over 24-hours, they finally diagnosed the problem and have to replace the Telematics Control Unit. They have to REPLACE a complete unit on a brand new car! And they have to ask for authorization to purchase this new unit due to the price of it! So I'll be without a car while this authorization takes place, then while they wait for the part to arrive and then while they install the new unit. Who knows if this will ultimately fix the on-going display glitches (because those were still happening AFTER this 4 day software update). The fact my car has had ANY service so far is concerning. The fact that my car needs such an important piece REPLACED completely is completely unacceptable. Do not buy this car. Wait a few years for newer models to come out. They don't know how to fix or maintain them at this point. And it's a total time suck and frustrating process for the owner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

NOT WORTH THE MONEY, TOO MANY PROBLEMS anonymous , 06/12/2018 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 33 of 35 people found this review helpful Unfortunately I purchased the vehicle in 02/2018 and the car has been in the dealer 3 times already with check engine and just yesterday it went into malfunction of park brak & emergency park putting the car in no driveable mode, and again leaving me stranded, worst part is calling your dealer and they have no idea how to solve the problem, just give you the roadside assistance to tow your car. The other times the car has had the sensor for the gas cap replaced already since its also malfunction giving you a check engine problem Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse