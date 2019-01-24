5 star reviews: 66 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 16 %

1 star reviews: 18 %

Average user rating: 3.8 stars based on 6 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Technology galore

Rovering Rover , 12/14/2018

4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

If your looking for a mid size luxury SUV then you should at least consider the Range Rover Velar. This is my first Land Rover and I'm quite impressed with the quality and workmanship of this vehicle. Although they don't come cheap, I think that you will find the technology very rewarding and enjoyable. The ride is wonderful and the 2.0 liter turbo is very responsive and provides very good fuel economy. The age old concern is Land Rover reliability but I'll hope for the best in a second year model and cross that bridge when it comes but for now I'm very impressed with my Range Rover Velar. Update to my first review still finds my Velar with no issues. The car continues to be a fun car to drive and even more so now that I’ve had time to figure out more of the technological features. Great vehicle and very satisfied with my purchase. Update to my purchase- After 15,000 miles my vehicle is still a joy to drive. No buyers remorse at all.

2 out of 5 stars, This car is not reliable, don't buy it

Debcos , 12/17/2019

R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

Unfortunately, since the time I bought this car (end of September 2018) I had many issues with my new Land Rover Velar 2019. First issues were mostly electrical (screen not working, error messages while being stopped at a red light, back camera not working, etc. I took the car in two opportunities and they explained these cars usually need software updates. I thought I should not waste my time taking the car to the dealer but did it…. I also had a weird noise with the breaks. They had to change them. Then I had to take the car for the Annual Service. They checked everything and in less than a month, my engine light was on! Took the car AGAIN and they said it was another engine software (not sure why no one update this when I took the car for my annual service?). But after taking the car 2 times, in less than a month my engine light went on AGAIN!! I was so upset and frustrated. The dealer suggested me that I contact Land Rover Customer Service for a Re-Purchase, as it’s obvious to me I have a defective car… After talking to someone for 38 minutes, she asked me many questions about my car, even if I have already paid for the car which we did, she simply said my case didn’t apply for re-purchase. She didn’t explain why or what was the criteria. Her only “solution” was for me to keep taking my car to the dealer. What type of solution is this? I asked to talk to her supervisor. She said he would call in the next 5 hours which he didn’t. He called passed the 5 hours and left a message saying I should follow this with the customer service representative, like ignoring my request of talking to him…. I’m EXTREMELY DISSAPOINTED WITH LAND ROVER CUSTOMER SERVICE. My advice is: if you want a car that works and is reliable, PLEASE don’t buy this car, it’s gorgeous but it’s not reliable and customer service will not help you at all. They will just send you to the dealer and you will waste your time and money taking the car for service many times.

1 out of 5 stars, Troublesome 😩

Stockwell , 02/04/2020

P380 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

Brought the 2019 version, been at dealer shop 3 times already. I can only said advance design with lots of pre-mature technology.

5 out of 5 stars, OMG What a Car!!!

Dillon P , 05/02/2019

R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I currently own a 2017 supercharged Jaguar XF. I received a velar as a loaner today while my Jaguar is in for service and I have to say the car is so amazing that I had to write a review for it. Yes, the car is expensive but I have to say it is comparable with BMW, Mercedes, and Audi. The interior is attention to detail and the technology has improved drastically. I have a $65,000 Jaguar and I was kind of disappointed that the interior wasn’t as great as BMW(my previous car) but I still love my Jaguar because Jaguar Land Rover drive is above and beyond with the handling and responsiveness. For those looking for a new SUV, you have to give the velar a try. It may not be reliable but neither are other German cars lol. This is truly an amazing car and the depreciation on land rovers are a lot better than German cars as well!!

Write a review

See all 6 reviews