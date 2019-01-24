2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Which Range Rover Velar does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Distinctive styling inside and out
- Strong V6 engine or fuel-efficient diesel available
- High-quality materials in the cabin
- Infotainment system is frustrating to use
- Rear legroom is a little tight
- Overly firm ride quality
- V6 engines get a 21.6-gallon fuel tank, up from 15.6 gallons
- Adaptive Dynamics system is now standard
- Air suspension standard on all V6-equipped Velars
- Newly available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Part of the first Range Rover Velar generation introduced in 2018
Overall rating7.4 / 10
The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is a distinctive pick for a luxury SUV. For starters, there's the styling. Thanks to its swept-back exterior, it avoids the blocky look of many other SUVs. It's also atypical in terms of size and price since it splits the difference between small and midsize luxury SUVs.
Land Rover lets you pick among three available engines and gives you plenty of interior options to choose from. But equipping a Velar to your taste can be a daunting — as well as an expensive — task. A fully optioned Velar can cost as much as luxury SUV stalwarts such as the BMW X5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE, which offer more power and interior space. Another drawback is the Velar's infotainment system. It looks great thanks to its dual-screen setup, but operating it frequently leads to driver frustration.
The luxury SUV market is a varied one, and each offering has its own particular set of strengths. If you like the Range Rover Velar's modern style, as well as its multitude of options for personalization, it's definitely worth a look.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar models
The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is available in four trim levels, each with a greater number of standard features throughout. The undesignated base trim Velar is only available with one engine offering, but it has dual-zone climate control and adaptive suspension dampers. The S offers two additional engine choices along with more comfort and utility features. The R-Dynamic SE and the R-Dynamic HSE flaunt more stylish bodywork and bigger wheels.
The base Velar starts with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (247 horsepower, 269 pound-feet of torque) that's connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Standard feature highlights include adaptive suspension dampers, 18-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, keyless ignition and entry, and LED headlights. Inside you'll find dual-zone climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, two 10-inch infotainment touchscreens, two USB ports and an eight-speaker sound system.
Standard driver assistance systems include a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, hill start assist, automatic emergency braking, and driver-adjustable drive settings for different surfaces including mud, sand and rocks.
The S adds two engine choices to the mix — a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 (380 hp, 332 lb-ft of torque) and a turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel-powered four-cylinder (180 hp, 317 lb-ft of torque). The S also includes 19-inch wheels, a power tailgate with a hands-free opening, auto-dimming side mirrors, leather upholstery, power-reclining rear seats, an 11-speaker Meridian sound system navigation, Jaguar InControl smartphone app integration, and traffic sign recognition.
Along with 20-inch wheels, the R-Dynamic SE receives more aggressive-looking bodywork and special exterior trim. The interior is swathed in perforated leather with microfiber-suede seat material and trim-specific finishes. Entertainment upgrades consist of a full-digital gauge cluster and a 17-speaker Meridian sound system. Driver assistance additions include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a driver attention monitor, and a surround-view parking camera.
The R-Dynamic HSE looks similar to the SE, but it rides on 21-inch wheels. The interior gains extended leather trimming and upgraded front seats (with massage, heating and ventilation functions). Adaptive cruise control, high-speed emergency braking and blind-spot assist are standard as well.
For 2019, every trim has the option of the smartphone package with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Most of the extra standard features of the higher trim levels are offered as options on the lower trims. And many optional packages are available across most of the trim levels. Notable picks include the On/Road package, a towing package and a rear-seat entertainment system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility8.0
Technology7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- engine
- appearance
- technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
If your looking for a mid size luxury SUV then you should at least consider the Range Rover Velar. This is my first Land Rover and I'm quite impressed with the quality and workmanship of this vehicle. Although they don't come cheap, I think that you will find the technology very rewarding and enjoyable. The ride is wonderful and the 2.0 liter turbo is very responsive and provides very good fuel economy. The age old concern is Land Rover reliability but I'll hope for the best in a second year model and cross that bridge when it comes but for now I'm very impressed with my Range Rover Velar. Update to my first review still finds my Velar with no issues. The car continues to be a fun car to drive and even more so now that I’ve had time to figure out more of the technological features. Great vehicle and very satisfied with my purchase. Update to my purchase- After 15,000 miles my vehicle is still a joy to drive. No buyers remorse at all.
Unfortunately, since the time I bought this car (end of September 2018) I had many issues with my new Land Rover Velar 2019. First issues were mostly electrical (screen not working, error messages while being stopped at a red light, back camera not working, etc. I took the car in two opportunities and they explained these cars usually need software updates. I thought I should not waste my time taking the car to the dealer but did it…. I also had a weird noise with the breaks. They had to change them. Then I had to take the car for the Annual Service. They checked everything and in less than a month, my engine light was on! Took the car AGAIN and they said it was another engine software (not sure why no one update this when I took the car for my annual service?). But after taking the car 2 times, in less than a month my engine light went on AGAIN!! I was so upset and frustrated. The dealer suggested me that I contact Land Rover Customer Service for a Re-Purchase, as it’s obvious to me I have a defective car… After talking to someone for 38 minutes, she asked me many questions about my car, even if I have already paid for the car which we did, she simply said my case didn’t apply for re-purchase. She didn’t explain why or what was the criteria. Her only “solution” was for me to keep taking my car to the dealer. What type of solution is this? I asked to talk to her supervisor. She said he would call in the next 5 hours which he didn’t. He called passed the 5 hours and left a message saying I should follow this with the customer service representative, like ignoring my request of talking to him…. I’m EXTREMELY DISSAPOINTED WITH LAND ROVER CUSTOMER SERVICE. My advice is: if you want a car that works and is reliable, PLEASE don’t buy this car, it’s gorgeous but it’s not reliable and customer service will not help you at all. They will just send you to the dealer and you will waste your time and money taking the car for service many times.
Brought the 2019 version, been at dealer shop 3 times already. I can only said advance design with lots of pre-mature technology.
I currently own a 2017 supercharged Jaguar XF. I received a velar as a loaner today while my Jaguar is in for service and I have to say the car is so amazing that I had to write a review for it. Yes, the car is expensive but I have to say it is comparable with BMW, Mercedes, and Audi. The interior is attention to detail and the technology has improved drastically. I have a $65,000 Jaguar and I was kind of disappointed that the interior wasn’t as great as BMW(my previous car) but I still love my Jaguar because Jaguar Land Rover drive is above and beyond with the handling and responsiveness. For those looking for a new SUV, you have to give the velar a try. It may not be reliable but neither are other German cars lol. This is truly an amazing car and the depreciation on land rovers are a lot better than German cars as well!!
Features & Specs
|R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$58,700
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
|S 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$54,400
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
|R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$74,000
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|380 hp @ 6500 rpm
|R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$65,200
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Range Rover Velar safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjusts the speed of your SUV to keep pace with the vehicle ahead.
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes automatically if it senses an imminent front collision.
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Gives a visible notification if it senses a vehicle in any of your blind spots.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar vs. the competition
Land Rover Range Rover Velar vs. Lincoln Nautilus
The new Nautilus is essentially a restyled and rebadged MKX. You can option it to the hilt with luxury appointments and a turbocharged V6 engine or go frugal with the four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive. The Velar delivers a more premium experience, but you'll have to pay more to get it.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar vs. Porsche Macan
Already the undisputed driver's SUV in this class, the Macan has received significant tech upgrades for 2019. But if the Velar is styled more like a wagon, the Macan is more like a hatchback and has considerably less cargo capacity. Although no one really buys SUVs in this segment for their off-road prowess, the Velar surely has the edge over the Macan when things get muddy.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
The GLC Coupe wraps sleek styling around an impressive amount of technology and performance. The range of powertrains starts with a turbocharged four-cylinder and tops out with a 503-horsepower V8. But the GLC Coupe's sloping rear hatch cuts into its cargo capacity and rear passenger headroom.
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Range Rover Velar a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar:
- V6 engines get a 21.6-gallon fuel tank, up from 15.6 gallons
- Adaptive Dynamics system is now standard
- Air suspension standard on all V6-equipped Velars
- Newly available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Part of the first Range Rover Velar generation introduced in 2018
Is the Land Rover Range Rover Velar reliable?
Is the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar?
The least-expensive 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,600.
Other versions include:
- R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,700
- S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $54,400
- R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $74,000
- R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $65,200
- S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $55,900
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $49,600
- R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 11/18 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $67,600
- S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 11/18 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $63,300
- S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $60,900
What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover Velar?
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Overview
The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Velar SUV, Range Rover Velar Diesel. Available styles include R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 11/18 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 11/18 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Range Rover Velar 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Range Rover Velar.
