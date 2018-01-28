Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar for Sale Near Me

I purchased my beautiful (aesthetics) Velar on 1/28/2018. An eye-catching beauty that fit my personality and style. My vehicle has been to the service center 5 times, not for routine maintenance, but for the crappy HVAC, entertainment system and now the engine light is on. I was told by my service advisor that "I should rest assured that I had a very sound vehicle and Land Rover stands behind each and every vehicle". I made it through reading the first 4 or 5 reviews and immediately knew I had found a home for my Velar Blues. The best way to help you understand my issues and frustrations, please see the following list: 1. 8/9/18- Engine light came on again at 0630 on my 45-mile (one way) commute to work, I called my service advisor and left him a message 2. 8/8/18 Engine light came on at 1600, instead of going home I drove straight to the dealership, the light was cleared by my service associate at the dealer, he said it was an O2 sensor, if it came on again, call him personally! 3. Persistent issues with HVAC in the winter the windows would fog over while driving...had to turn on A/C to remedy...they fixed it (I think) but now when I turn on A/C it blows straight heat for 10 minutes then will cool 4. The seat warmer intermittently warms/cools when in off position 5. Radio was making cracking noise when Bluetooth playing through my phone...they fixed it 6. The driver side rear passenger door sensor went bad and the part was ordered from the UK and has since been replaced, but the handle is now very loose like it will fall off with the next car wash 7. LIM mode activated while car was being driven and couldn’t exceed 20mph, the instruction book indicated that the feature requires multiple steps to activate but the dealer says I accidentally activated it from the steering wheel 8. The console blanked out “went completely black” while being driven...restarting the car did not fix the issue...2 hours later after car was parked...the issue self-resolved 9. Radio will turn on when car is off and parked and will remain on when the doors have been secured and locked, I have to depress the ignition button twice to get it to turn off 10. Currently, I am waiting on a new O2 sensor AND a "part" or "update" for the HVAC to stop blowing hot air and warming the seats when it's not supposed to! I think that’s everything...Moral of the story...DON'T buy the 2018 Velar ever OR at least wait until the kinks have been worked out.

