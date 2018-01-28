Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar for Sale Near Me

497 listings
Range Rover Velar Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 497 listings
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE

    37,085 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $45,761

    $10,916 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S in Silver
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S

    20,920 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $43,999

    $6,229 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE in Silver
    certified

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE

    20,081 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $55,887

    $6,560 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S

    16,982 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $46,010

  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE

    20,200 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $55,999

    $7,103 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition in Gray
    certified

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition

    15,238 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $63,563

    $2,964 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE in Black
    certified

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE

    35,808 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $56,817

    $6,777 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE in White
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE

    27,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $49,000

    $5,375 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE in White
    certified

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE

    35,436 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $51,270

    $5,727 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE in Gray
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE

    28,950 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $53,613

    $4,903 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE in White
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE

    27,897 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $51,898

    $8,416 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S in White
    certified

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S

    39,699 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $43,995

  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE

    28,464 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $50,498

    $5,632 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE

    29,453 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $56,612

  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S

    3,524 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $55,495

    $2,103 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE

    18,296 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $50,825

    $3,690 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S

    6,725 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $48,998

    $2,857 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE in Black
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE

    10,212 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $52,900

Showing 1 - 18 out of 497 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Read recent reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Overall Consumer Rating
2.623 Reviews
  • 5
    (22%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (26%)
  • 1
    (35%)
Serious Velar Blues
V. Thomas,08/14/2018
R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I purchased my beautiful (aesthetics) Velar on 1/28/2018. An eye-catching beauty that fit my personality and style. My vehicle has been to the service center 5 times, not for routine maintenance, but for the crappy HVAC, entertainment system and now the engine light is on. I was told by my service advisor that "I should rest assured that I had a very sound vehicle and Land Rover stands behind each and every vehicle". I made it through reading the first 4 or 5 reviews and immediately knew I had found a home for my Velar Blues. The best way to help you understand my issues and frustrations, please see the following list: 1. 8/9/18- Engine light came on again at 0630 on my 45-mile (one way) commute to work, I called my service advisor and left him a message 2. 8/8/18 Engine light came on at 1600, instead of going home I drove straight to the dealership, the light was cleared by my service associate at the dealer, he said it was an O2 sensor, if it came on again, call him personally! 3. Persistent issues with HVAC in the winter the windows would fog over while driving...had to turn on A/C to remedy...they fixed it (I think) but now when I turn on A/C it blows straight heat for 10 minutes then will cool 4. The seat warmer intermittently warms/cools when in off position 5. Radio was making cracking noise when Bluetooth playing through my phone...they fixed it 6. The driver side rear passenger door sensor went bad and the part was ordered from the UK and has since been replaced, but the handle is now very loose like it will fall off with the next car wash 7. LIM mode activated while car was being driven and couldn’t exceed 20mph, the instruction book indicated that the feature requires multiple steps to activate but the dealer says I accidentally activated it from the steering wheel 8. The console blanked out “went completely black” while being driven...restarting the car did not fix the issue...2 hours later after car was parked...the issue self-resolved 9. Radio will turn on when car is off and parked and will remain on when the doors have been secured and locked, I have to depress the ignition button twice to get it to turn off 10. Currently, I am waiting on a new O2 sensor AND a "part" or "update" for the HVAC to stop blowing hot air and warming the seats when it's not supposed to! I think that’s everything...Moral of the story...DON'T buy the 2018 Velar ever OR at least wait until the kinks have been worked out.
