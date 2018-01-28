Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar for Sale Near Me
497 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 37,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,761$10,916 Below Market
- 20,920 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,999$6,229 Below Market
- 20,081 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$55,887$6,560 Below Market
Request a QuoteAdNEW2018 Range Rover VelarEdmunds data shows offers may be available near you2 Offers Near 20147Request a QuoteLANDROVERUSA.COM
- 16,982 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,010
- 20,200 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$55,999$7,103 Below Market
- 15,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$63,563$2,964 Below Market
- 35,808 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,817$6,777 Below Market
Request a QuoteAdNEW2018 Range Rover VelarEdmunds data shows offers may be available near you2 Offers Near 20147Request a QuoteLANDROVERUSA.COM
- 27,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,000$5,375 Below Market
- 35,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,270$5,727 Below Market
- 28,950 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$53,613$4,903 Below Market
- 27,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,898$8,416 Below Market
- certified
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S39,699 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,995
- 28,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$50,498$5,632 Below Market
- 29,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,612
- 3,524 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$55,495$2,103 Below Market
- 18,296 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$50,825$3,690 Below Market
- 6,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$48,998$2,857 Below Market
- 10,212 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover Range Rover Velar searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Read recent reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating2.623 Reviews
Report abuse
V. Thomas,08/14/2018
R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I purchased my beautiful (aesthetics) Velar on 1/28/2018. An eye-catching beauty that fit my personality and style. My vehicle has been to the service center 5 times, not for routine maintenance, but for the crappy HVAC, entertainment system and now the engine light is on. I was told by my service advisor that "I should rest assured that I had a very sound vehicle and Land Rover stands behind each and every vehicle". I made it through reading the first 4 or 5 reviews and immediately knew I had found a home for my Velar Blues. The best way to help you understand my issues and frustrations, please see the following list: 1. 8/9/18- Engine light came on again at 0630 on my 45-mile (one way) commute to work, I called my service advisor and left him a message 2. 8/8/18 Engine light came on at 1600, instead of going home I drove straight to the dealership, the light was cleared by my service associate at the dealer, he said it was an O2 sensor, if it came on again, call him personally! 3. Persistent issues with HVAC in the winter the windows would fog over while driving...had to turn on A/C to remedy...they fixed it (I think) but now when I turn on A/C it blows straight heat for 10 minutes then will cool 4. The seat warmer intermittently warms/cools when in off position 5. Radio was making cracking noise when Bluetooth playing through my phone...they fixed it 6. The driver side rear passenger door sensor went bad and the part was ordered from the UK and has since been replaced, but the handle is now very loose like it will fall off with the next car wash 7. LIM mode activated while car was being driven and couldn’t exceed 20mph, the instruction book indicated that the feature requires multiple steps to activate but the dealer says I accidentally activated it from the steering wheel 8. The console blanked out “went completely black” while being driven...restarting the car did not fix the issue...2 hours later after car was parked...the issue self-resolved 9. Radio will turn on when car is off and parked and will remain on when the doors have been secured and locked, I have to depress the ignition button twice to get it to turn off 10. Currently, I am waiting on a new O2 sensor AND a "part" or "update" for the HVAC to stop blowing hot air and warming the seats when it's not supposed to! I think that’s everything...Moral of the story...DON'T buy the 2018 Velar ever OR at least wait until the kinks have been worked out.
Related Land Rover Range Rover Velar info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
- Used INFINITI QX50 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Land Rover Defender Birmingham AL
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Fayetteville NC
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Lincoln NE
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Everett WA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Tulsa OK
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Rochester MN
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Fort Myers FL
- Used Land Rover Defender Mckinney TX
- Used Land Rover Defender Garland TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Accord 2017 Spartanburg SC
- Used Ram 1500 2018 Santa Ana CA
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento