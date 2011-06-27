  1. Home
Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Base Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Range Rover Velar
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.6/448.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$49,900
On/Off Road Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,900
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
250 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,900
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,900
10-Way Heated Front Seats & Rear Seatsyes
Sirius XM Satellite & HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,900
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
sueded microfiberyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Black Roof Railsyes
Full-Size Spare Wheelyes
Heated Windshieldyes
Reduced Section Alloy Spare Wheelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Angle of departure29.5 degrees
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5291 lbs.
Curb weight4217 lbs.
Gross weight5445 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.9 degrees
Height65.5 in.
EPA interior volume104.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width80.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Exterior Colors
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,900
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
R18 tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
