2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Hybrid Consumer Reviews
QUALITY IS HORRIBLE
Everything you’ve read about Land Rover is true. This is my second and last Range Rover sport. There’s a ton of electrical glitches, fuel system sensor issues, braking issues, and now 3 of the 4 door locks needed replaced. $2,700 and of course they refused to cover it. Really? I don’t even think a Kia has ever had 3 door locks fail simultaneously and then tried to claim it’s not a bad batch of defective parts. The dealership rips you off as much as possible, and Land Rover USA is worthless. It’s a gorgeous suv, but it’s a nightmare to own. And ridiculously expensive. Bad company, bad service, and overpriced. Will be selling this thing and getting a new hybrid Lexus suv. $30k cheaper and way more reliable. Do yourself a favor, ignore the great looks of range rovers and buy something else.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Truly a sport SUV - fast, comfortable and capable
After driving the redesigned new BMW X5, the Mercedes ML, the Lexus RX back-to-back, the Range Rover Sport's driving characteristics simply left all the others behind. While looks are a matter of personal taste (and we love the Land Rover lineup), handling can be measured and what this SUV achieves - on- and off road is simply amazing (as fast a a race Mini-Cooper on the Nürburgring in Germany). This is our 5th Range Rover and none has disappointed.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Super special
Beautiful reliable luxurious and sporty. The best ride ever
Sponsored cars related to the Range Rover Sport
Related 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020