2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Kevin C , 05/04/2020 P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

30 of 36 people found this review helpful

Everything you’ve read about Land Rover is true. This is my second and last Range Rover sport. There’s a ton of electrical glitches, fuel system sensor issues, braking issues, and now 3 of the 4 door locks needed replaced. $2,700 and of course they refused to cover it. Really? I don’t even think a Kia has ever had 3 door locks fail simultaneously and then tried to claim it’s not a bad batch of defective parts. The dealership rips you off as much as possible, and Land Rover USA is worthless. It’s a gorgeous suv, but it’s a nightmare to own. And ridiculously expensive. Bad company, bad service, and overpriced. Will be selling this thing and getting a new hybrid Lexus suv. $30k cheaper and way more reliable. Do yourself a favor, ignore the great looks of range rovers and buy something else.