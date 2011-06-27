2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Hybrid Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
QUALITY IS HORRIBLE

Kevin C, 05/04/2020
P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
30 of 36 people found this review helpful

Everything you’ve read about Land Rover is true. This is my second and last Range Rover sport. There’s a ton of electrical glitches, fuel system sensor issues, braking issues, and now 3 of the 4 door locks needed replaced. $2,700 and of course they refused to cover it. Really? I don’t even think a Kia has ever had 3 door locks fail simultaneously and then tried to claim it’s not a bad batch of defective parts. The dealership rips you off as much as possible, and Land Rover USA is worthless. It’s a gorgeous suv, but it’s a nightmare to own. And ridiculously expensive. Bad company, bad service, and overpriced. Will be selling this thing and getting a new hybrid Lexus suv. $30k cheaper and way more reliable. Do yourself a favor, ignore the great looks of range rovers and buy something else.

Truly a sport SUV - fast, comfortable and capable

Till R, 12/25/2019
P360 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
16 of 22 people found this review helpful

After driving the redesigned new BMW X5, the Mercedes ML, the Lexus RX back-to-back, the Range Rover Sport's driving characteristics simply left all the others behind. While looks are a matter of personal taste (and we love the Land Rover lineup), handling can be measured and what this SUV achieves - on- and off road is simply amazing (as fast a a race Mini-Cooper on the Nürburgring in Germany). This is our 5th Range Rover and none has disappointed.

Super special

Bill Benjamin, 12/09/2019
P400 HST 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
12 of 22 people found this review helpful

Beautiful reliable luxurious and sporty. The best ride ever

