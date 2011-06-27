  1. Home
Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Range Rover Sport
4.7
23 reviews
I love this vehicle!

M. Gilmore, 09/28/2010
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

Even though I owned an LR3 with no reliability probs I was a touch nervous having read other reviews about the RR Sport. Sitting in the tow truck on my way back to the dealer after one week I was not too happy! Turned out a faulty cell in battery was why my car was dead. Changed it and since then a dream come true. I got black on black with the contrast stitching (a must) looks beautiful. Drives like a dream, such a comfortable seating position and great power I never want to get out of it. If you are thinking of this vehicle just get it, you deserve it. I have had only fun driving since the battery debacle of first week and highly recommend this car. Looks great inside and out,I love it!

Report Abuse

Beautiful to drive, frustrating to own.

FirstLR, 12/09/2009
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Ive had the 2010 RRS HSE with LUX package for two weeks now. I love how the car handles; spent the first few nights taking the coast road home [Stop reading here if you only want favorable words]. The electronic/software issues on the other hand, are now making me think this is the Microsoft Vista of automobiles; nothing quite operates the same two times in row. Manufacture date is 09/09. This is my first LR vehicle, having spent the last 10 years as a Lexus owner with nary a cold, so maybe my expectations are too high. I'd like to loan LR the top notch Test & QA team from my company for a few months. Taking the car into the dealer for 7 issues (all but one are electronic/software related).

Report Abuse

Made the switch and love it!

sanswooper, 06/01/2010
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

After 10 years and 2 Toyota Landcruisers I was looking for something a little smaller, but with all the bells and whistles. The 2010 RRS has it all! Extended leather opt gives it as good a fit and finish as any MB, Caddy, or Lexus. Ride quality is definitely sporty and European, but not at the expense of luxury, and the exhaust note is aggressive but subtle. Surround camera system is a bit hokey until you need to parallel park in a tight spot. After a year and a couple dozen test drives the 2010 RRS beat the competition. I've had it for a month and still tell people I like better the more I drive it.

Report Abuse

Love the car - Hate the constant service needs

bucky5412, 11/28/2013
26 of 29 people found this review helpful

I've put 37,000 km on my 2010 Range Rover Sport mostly driving 6 hours to my cottage in Quebec. Fantastic driving experience as it is heavy and a very comfortable ride - and attractive. The Harman Kardon sound system is the best I've heard in a vehicle. It is very difficult to criticize the driving experience. The drawback is the numerous service aggravations which have motivated me to sell it prematurely. For a vehicle of this quality with 50,000 km, it has been in the shop far too many times.

Report Abuse

Surprisingly Happy!!

Anonymous, 12/07/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I waited a year before this review b/c I too wanted to give a fair evaluation. My RRS HSE is white with a coffee or chocolate interior. I love this truck. First, if you were doubtful and have had a few probs, then why did you buy it? EVERY new vehicle with all the electronics will have degrees of problems. I had a few issues like some on here, but new it was the computer b/c it would be fine after it had been restarted (the truck), then LR had a computer upgrade and poof! No more problems at all. 12000 plus miles and riding great!! It's also the first time my husband asks to take my truck!! Service has been wonderful and glad I purchased my RRS.

Report Abuse
