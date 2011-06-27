Used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Consumer Reviews

Brian McK. , 08/24/2016 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)

16 of 17 people found this review helpful

My search was nationwide and I found one with only 49k miles, one owner, 18 LR service records, in the rare and beautiful Rimini Red (only abou t3-4% of RRS's) on Long Island. I added some aftermarket bling of shiny mirror covers, stainless door handles $79 and pillar covers $69 to really set it off. Just the right amount of bling. also added running boards from eBay for $183. Northeast Rovers have them in the exact same pattern and charge $1150...??? Everyone that sees it loves the color and the added bits really make it stand out. I like the panache of a Range Rover in the Midwest. I drive all over from Madison, WI to Morgantown, WV and in 5,000 miles could count the other RR's I saw on the road on one hand. In SoCal you might see that many parked in one LA city block. The ride is smooth and super comfortable and in a late midwest snowstorm of 8-10" it handled like a champ. Surefooted and secure. comfort and safety are primary concerns for me and being able to get to my destination. On the highway doing a steady 75 mph my gas mileage has actually been a pleasant surprise of 20.7 mpg. I added and aftermarket electronic module for $69 and my highway mileage is now an incredible 23.8 over 2000 miles. City mileage is 17.4 ! If you take it easy and pretend you are back in the 1980's and drive 55 mph you will find the mileage for the highway actually in the 27.5 to 28.3 range for the car. The sound system HarmonKardon is absolutely incredible and thoroughly enjoyed with my extensive music collection. The NAV system which is DVD based is dated and I do not evne use as I use my smartphone for this purpose. the only complaint that I have is the location of the Aux input is bizarrely and awkwardly placed behind the center console and requires connections to be run from the rear seat area to the front for use of my Ipod. Plan on being a RRS guy for life although the stylistic changes made in the 2014 especially to the front end rear ends and with the lights removed too much from the boxy lines and removed some of the character from the car model appearance. Could never afford a new one but a reasobable priced, well cared for car with records is wonderful to own.