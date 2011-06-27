Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SUV Consumer Reviews
Lemon?
New 2014 Evoque in for it's first service plus periodic loss of power, dome light comes on when encountering a bump in the road and the sunglasses holder is either stuck closed or pops open on its own. Dealer had to replace a bad fuel injector and order a new upper console. Result is that the parts take a while to deliver from England and I am without my brand new Evoque for 5 days.
Excellent value when purchasing pre-owned.
From my experience and from what I've read in reviews it is best purchased used with records from a private party or as a certified pre-owned from a dealership. This car gets a lot of attention and rightly so as it looks as amazing inside as it does on the outside. The car has predictably good road manners in all conditions even in snow. The Range Rover Evoque is a comfortable, reliable, well appointed road machine that offers a fun driving experience. Mine has had no issues to date. Two thumbs up!
ITS A NIGHTMARE
While driving the vehicle I experienced a loss in engine power and it seemed to be at a very high rpm for a low speed. The vehicle would not go over 30mph and had to be driven to the shop. It was diagnosed as a blown turbo and the turbo had to be replaced. A month later the same problem. Range Rover Paramus states it needs a new engine. Not under warranty at 60,000 miles. Purchased in April. I still owe 25,000.00 and they want 11,000.00 for a new engine. Since the day it was purchased, its been in my possession for about 2 months(out 0f 7). I still dont have the car. The dealership is not assuming responsibility.Have had to contact the attorney general, BBB, and 7 On Your Side
Transmission Replacement Req @ 56K miles cost $16k
Buyer Beware: I am not one to use social media to blast a company but in this case, there is no other option. I had a Land Rover when Ford owned them and the quality and service was beyond my expectations. My daughter has since bought one and the reliability and customer service are disgraceful. While on the expressway the transmission went into neutral because of a known defect that caused a recall on other models. Only 6,000 miles out of warranty and they want $16,000 dollars to replace a transmission that was obviously defective. $16,000!!! Neither the dealer nor the "corporate representative" has offered any resolution in spite of multiple phone calls and messages. In the meantime, she is paying daily for a rental car and has not been offered a resolution to something that should be considered a safety violation. When did Land Rover stop caring about their quality and customer service? How can you justify the higher costs of the vehicles, parts, and repairs with such despicable work ethics? Sounds like a recipe for corporate failure to me.
Love my Evoque
I bought a 2014 Evoque Pure Plus. I traded in 2 cars. My 2012 Mini Countryman and my 2012 Corvette GS. My job situation has changed- IE I make less per the economy/awful president. Ok, This isn't a political discussion. The Vette outside of being fast was completely unimpressive. The Evoque is beautiful, drives really well, handles and accelerates very nicely. The ride is quiet unlike the Mini. The Mini was loud, transmitted every sound to the occupants. I liked it lot less after owning it a while. The Evoque is luxurious. A work of art. Hopefully it will be more reliable then my 98 and 02 LR Discoveries. The day I picked it up the door remote wouldn't work. A computer update fixed it.
