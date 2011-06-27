Used 2007 Land Rover LR3 SUV Consumer Reviews

Great all around Vehicle RM , 12/06/2006 25 of 28 people found this review helpful So far it has been great. I especially enjoy the feeling of security when driving around in the LR3. In addition greatly enjoy the Logic 7 sound system, the simple to use NAV/GPS, the integration of Bluetooth and Voice Command. Voice Command takes a little getting used to and can be a little frustrating at first. When driving I enjoy using command shift. The brakes are amazing for a vehicle of this size and weight. The steering is precise and the ride is very smooth thanks to the air suspension. The flexibility in seating/cargo configuration is amazing. The kids love just about everything about it. Can't hardly wait to take it on a long trip. The more I drive it the more I like it Report Abuse

No Worries! Vance , 08/22/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We needed a family utilitarian replacement SUV after all the negative safety issues with our Pathfinder. We stumbled across an 07 HSSE with less than 17K on it while looking at an 09. This was our first experience with Land Rover. We tried the Pilot and the Highlander, but then they are everywhere and very dull. This was love at first drive! Quite different than some of the negative comments read before hand. It was smooth on the road and very comfortable, while having tons of room in 3 rows. Better yet its not a "manly man" truck like a Tahoe or similar. And the plastics are fine. Much better than what we were expecting. Yes, gadgets are plenty, but read the manual. It works! Report Abuse

Why drive Bland when you can drive EXCITING!!? pouladi1 , 04/09/2011 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I just purchased a pre-owned, mint condition 2007 LR 3 V6 , This is my 3rd Land Rover and to be frank the only thing I hate is why I waited so long to buy this SUV!?! I was lucky to find my deep green exterior, beige leather interior beauty! The drive is smooth commanding and fun! Fit and finish is perfect, The vehicle looks so gorgeous and the interior looks expensive. Dont look elsewhere, just drive a Land Rover and see what all this fuss is about, I guarantee you , once you drive one, you will not drive another vehicle! coincidentally the day I bought it snowed and all i did was to activate the terrain response! it drive through ice and snow like knife through butter! Report Abuse

Love this vehicle Brian , 07/21/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I truly agree that this is not the best vehicle on the market for getting kids to and from school and day in day out errands, but when you baalnce that out with weeknd trips to the beach, hiking, mountain biking, and towing a boat there is no better vehicle. I got rid of my first LR3 and bought a smaller fule effecient SUV and after 2 months went back to and LR3. I can't see myself in any other vehicle. During fishing and camping trips I have found myself in a few off road/water situations and have never had an issue even when the passengers doubted it could get to the place we wanted to go. It polishes up well for days in the office, but also loves to get dirty and looks good doing it. Report Abuse