Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Diesel Consumer Reviews

Ira , 10/02/2017 HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

Bought this car due to the VW buyback--we had a Touareg TDI, and wanted another diesel vehicle. The Discovery ticked all the boxes: seemingly solid build quality, diesel efficiency, great handling, and plenty of storage space. Its price was less than that of a comparably equipped BMW X5/Mercedes. We also considered a Q7, but there is no diesel option. We have put on just over 2K miles in the month we have had it--fuel economy with 50/50 city/highway is spot on at 25.1mpg. Can't wait to take it on a road trip and see what it can do. It is a great riding vehicle, we have taken it off road a few times at our farm and it handled great--looking forward to the snow to see how it does. Again, this is the most expensive vehicle we have ever purchased, but getting our $ back from VW was a major factor in deciding to purchase it. Complaints: the rear driver's side door was not assembled very well-the arm rest is not flush, but the dealer will fix it. There was also a rattle in the exhaust shield, but that was easily fixed. Thus far, no leaks or other issues. The car is very quiet, and handles well for a vehicle of its size/weight. I would recommend this car. ****Update**** We now have nearly 9000 miles on the vehicle. Here are the highlights: the vehicle needs snow tires for winter driving in Wisconsin--the OEM tires are horrible in snow and ice. The 4WD system is great, and the winter driving mode are incredible, but the tires could be improved. -We had an issue with the DEF sensor in the extreme cold (ewe had a week of -10F)--it was remedied after several days at the dealership. -Our family appreciated the heated 2nd row seats and heated windshield, washer fluid nozzles, rear camera and headlight washers. -Great on a road trip--got 31mpg @ 73mph on the interstate. Plenty of room. -The vehicle gobbles up DEF. Have extra on hand, but don't overfill the tank, as it confuses the sensor, which could lead to an engine shutdown. -The navigation system suck-no voice commands-sadly, it is much easier to use Google maps on the iPhone. -The sound is great from the upgraded Meridian entertainment system. The interface through the Land Rover App sucks--it drops connection to the phone, causing the streaming to stop. -I wish it had apple car play. -The bluetooth phone system works great--very little background noise-very clear voice transmission. -There is a voluntary fix for the suspension. I have to schedule time to take the vehicle in for 45 min installation of a new part. Haven't done so yet. -Got the vehicle stuck in both mud and snow on our farm--but was able to get it unstuck using some the fancy 4wd settings. Pretty cool. It's a good car, that could be great with a few tech updates and better cold weather tires. ********Update August 2019******* ~29000 miles The car continues to have issues--glitches here and there, in the shop for a tailgate that was out of alignment, DEF heater/pump issues, interior panels coming loose, the back-up camera and entertainment system work intermittently. Never could get the hands free tailgate to work consistently. Additional electronic gremlins. Took forever to get a replacement windshield after it was destroyed by an errant golf ball while on the way to meet a client. Still gets great fuel economy, questionable reliability, and the dealership service staff were very inconsistent. Worried about future issues, costly maintenance, and low resale value, we traded it in for a 2019 VW Atlas. Now we don't have to worry about anything--other than crappy fuel economy.