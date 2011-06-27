Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Diesel Consumer Reviews
Great car with excellent engine and great MPG
Love the car, everything works great, Im getting 22 mpg combine and 28 MPG on the freeway.After 4,500 miles there is no problem with the car, car drives like new and everything works great. Only complain I will have is the trunk space behind the 3rd row. Engine in very powerful and you can feel the power during acceleration. Overall Im very happy with this purchase and my kids love the 3rd row. Car feels very luxurious inside and navigation and all the technology works well. I testdrove Audi Q7 and it felt like a minivan, very low driving position and very small 3rd row. I testdrove Volvo xc90 and I loved the car but the small 2.0 engine concern me so in the end I choose the Discovery and I feel I make the right decision.
Do not buy a Discovery.
Bought this car due to the VW buyback--we had a Touareg TDI, and wanted another diesel vehicle. The Discovery ticked all the boxes: seemingly solid build quality, diesel efficiency, great handling, and plenty of storage space. Its price was less than that of a comparably equipped BMW X5/Mercedes. We also considered a Q7, but there is no diesel option. We have put on just over 2K miles in the month we have had it--fuel economy with 50/50 city/highway is spot on at 25.1mpg. Can't wait to take it on a road trip and see what it can do. It is a great riding vehicle, we have taken it off road a few times at our farm and it handled great--looking forward to the snow to see how it does. Again, this is the most expensive vehicle we have ever purchased, but getting our $ back from VW was a major factor in deciding to purchase it. Complaints: the rear driver's side door was not assembled very well-the arm rest is not flush, but the dealer will fix it. There was also a rattle in the exhaust shield, but that was easily fixed. Thus far, no leaks or other issues. The car is very quiet, and handles well for a vehicle of its size/weight. I would recommend this car. ****Update**** We now have nearly 9000 miles on the vehicle. Here are the highlights: the vehicle needs snow tires for winter driving in Wisconsin--the OEM tires are horrible in snow and ice. The 4WD system is great, and the winter driving mode are incredible, but the tires could be improved. -We had an issue with the DEF sensor in the extreme cold (ewe had a week of -10F)--it was remedied after several days at the dealership. -Our family appreciated the heated 2nd row seats and heated windshield, washer fluid nozzles, rear camera and headlight washers. -Great on a road trip--got 31mpg @ 73mph on the interstate. Plenty of room. -The vehicle gobbles up DEF. Have extra on hand, but don't overfill the tank, as it confuses the sensor, which could lead to an engine shutdown. -The navigation system suck-no voice commands-sadly, it is much easier to use Google maps on the iPhone. -The sound is great from the upgraded Meridian entertainment system. The interface through the Land Rover App sucks--it drops connection to the phone, causing the streaming to stop. -I wish it had apple car play. -The bluetooth phone system works great--very little background noise-very clear voice transmission. -There is a voluntary fix for the suspension. I have to schedule time to take the vehicle in for 45 min installation of a new part. Haven't done so yet. -Got the vehicle stuck in both mud and snow on our farm--but was able to get it unstuck using some the fancy 4wd settings. Pretty cool. It's a good car, that could be great with a few tech updates and better cold weather tires. ********Update August 2019******* ~29000 miles The car continues to have issues--glitches here and there, in the shop for a tailgate that was out of alignment, DEF heater/pump issues, interior panels coming loose, the back-up camera and entertainment system work intermittently. Never could get the hands free tailgate to work consistently. Additional electronic gremlins. Took forever to get a replacement windshield after it was destroyed by an errant golf ball while on the way to meet a client. Still gets great fuel economy, questionable reliability, and the dealership service staff were very inconsistent. Worried about future issues, costly maintenance, and low resale value, we traded it in for a 2019 VW Atlas. Now we don't have to worry about anything--other than crappy fuel economy.
Land Rover has been very diappointing
Initial quality was terrible.. just terrible. Do not believe dealer did anything to prep or check vehicle before handing if off to us. List of issues so far, after 200 miles: 1. Found unexplained loose clamp in engine bay 2. Wire hanging loose below undercarriage. 3. Rear cargo battery compartment cover totally broken. Nothing holding it closed. Major safety issue in my opinion. 4. Check engine light coming on for no reason. 5. DEF fluid low warning, should have been full. 6. Air conditioner only works on passenger side. 6. Infotainment system / Navigation was totally totally useless on first trip. Since cleared up but don't trust it. 7. Car shuts off when shifted to Park whether you want it to or not. 8. Impossible to check DEF, Engine Oil, or brake fluid levels in engine bay. 9. Panels in rear cargo area are very cheaply made. The Land Rover Discovery is currently at the dealer being worked on. Just very disappointed in the car. Will not buy Land Rover again.
Terrible Experience
This is our first (and definitely last) Land Rover. We purchased this for our large family of 6 after previously driving the Mercedes GL350 and Infiniti QX60. The Discovery doesn't compare with either vehicle - especially in terms of reliability. In the first two months of ownership, the car was at the dealership's service department for 40 days with a laundry list of problems: car was jerking during acceleration, infotainment screen freezes, air conditioning comes out hot, constant error messages on dash, DEF depleted quickly, etc. Land Rover America has been difficult to deal with - customer service is not worthy of the luxury price of this car. Never buying a Land Rover again.
Not worth the money and time you spend in service
I regret buying the 2017 Landrover Discovery. I special ordered my Discovery. It took over 6 months for delivery. My discovery has been in the shop 7 times in less than a year for serval different reason. Electrical problems exterior body problems car features not working now there’s a leak and every time it rains the cars interior gets wet. I’m so Frustrated with service department and their service manager. Very poor customer service. I do not recommend this car
