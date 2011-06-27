Used 2003 Land Rover Discovery SUV Consumer Reviews
Find a good one
I bought my 2003 Disco with 98k miles for $6000 in September 2013. Have a Land Rover specialist (preferably not a dealer) do a thorough inspection before you buy. Get a service history. Expect a lot of work to have been done. The only red flag is a history of overheating associated with a very loud engine knock/tap. In the last 10k miles I have replaced the power steering pump and done regular maintenance, about $1200 total. I'm not bothered since I paid so little up front. It's a fantastic truck with an old-school feel. I average 11mpg city and 15mpg highway. If you love it and treat it well, this truck will get to 200k miles and beyond. UPDATE: Feb 2017. 126k miles. Total maintenance has been about $2k a year. Not cheap by any means but I still love this truck. I have learned a lot about wrenching! I have a baby now and as a family car it is good, though certainly not as practical as a minivan, but infinitely cooler. I stand by my earlier review.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Worth every penny
Great SUV clean, turns heads, sexy look,fun to drive, very solid,everything a hummer offers but more practicle. 2003 comes with a great warranty and if still in doubt about british engineering get their extended warranty. Fuel economy sucks but if this is a major concern than buy a Honda.
Don't be fooled
This was my first and last experience with Range Rover! If you want to throw your money away, this is your brand. Do your homework before you get caught in the hype of Range Rover. I've owned numerous SUV's (Mercedes, BMW, Land Cruiser etc.)and this brand is truly "tall hat-no cattle!" Never purchase this brand without a thorough pre-inspection by a certified Rover mechanic. Get to know him well because you will be helping put his kids through college! You've just met your new best friend. The ride quality and rugged good looks are the only redeeming characteristics that stands out to me. Toyota/Lexus is your stand-out best-choice every day of the week.
You gotta love this Rover...
I know, I know...horrible reliability, very expensive, low mpg..but I love this vehicle. This is our third one, and this one I am going to keep. I have 130,000 miles on this Discovery, I am pouring money into it, but I love it. It was time to get something more reliable and better on gas, so I chose a new BMW 328i so I could keep the Rover. I now have a new car, but have my boy to take to the lake and use for rugged adventures. You know the saying "if it isn't leaking then it is empty" about Land Rovers. well it is true, true, true! But worth every penny...I really love this truck!!! Very Classic....
Dream Car, but not quite a Nightmare
I have always wanted this car and finally bought one in 11/2008. It was already 5 years old, but initially ran well. However, after having it for about 1 year, major issues arose (i.e., O2 sensors went, window motor broke, major ticking noise from under the hood, etc). This car is very expensive to maintain and after a while, it just wasn't worth pouring any more money into it. Thankfully, it has never shut down on me, but I don't think I would buy another one until I know much more about maintaining luxury cars.
