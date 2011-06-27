Used 1999 Land Rover Discovery SUV Consumer Reviews
For real 4WD enthusiasts only
I am the third owner of a 1999 Discovery II. I knew exactly what to look for and what parts to replace, which I did. No issues from that day forward. If you are not willing to invest from the beginning in genuine LR parts, don't bother because cheap doesn't work. Take care of the vehicle and it will reward you with unlimited capability. To those who complain about reliability, perhaps you should have been proactive and not reactive. Avoid the ACE system at all costs, & get Waxoyl treatment.
Just bought disc
I have always wanted own a land rover and when I finally purchased one I was pleasant surprised. I love the comfort,space and interior. I have read good and bad reviews on them. I say if you dont have the money to maintain them do not purchased one. Still loving it!
Money pit series two
Bought new, worst vehicle I have owned as far as repairs. $20,000 in repairs in ten years. Radiators, hoses, front drive shaft, both axles, abs system repair, main seals, engine rebuild. Currently drivers side heated seat doesn't work, rear wiper broken, two doors locks not working. Too bad the body still looks new, should have sold years ago. Don't but one.
Rugged and Reliable
I have had my Disco for almost 7 years now, and have had less repairs done than any vehicle I have ever owned. The only thing I had to do was replace the rear air suspension with springs, as the bags did not last in our sub-arctic conditions. I have 200 miles of Northern Canadian gravel road to travel to the nearest paved road. I use it for camping and exploration in extremely remote areas. It has never left me stranded. Just look at what people drive in Africa and the Outback! They are easy to work on and parts are no more expensive than any other import. Its a shame Land Rover chose to target their marketing at city drivers, as it is NOT the vehicle for them.
moneypit for sure!!
I bought this car with 90k on it for 7 and ended up putting another 7 into it just in repairs. I love the 4wd nothing compares,I have put it to the test and it has never failed me.I now have 225,000 on it and so far she is still taking me through the swamps.
