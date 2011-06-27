Close

Platinum Motor Sports Auto Sales - La Grange / Kentucky

This was the last year for this Discovery body style. This truck has been taken care of and runs perfect. New headliner, New tires, and a fresh service. Contact us for more information and ask for Nathan. Platinum Motor Sports, Auto Sales www.platinum222.com www.usarovers.com 502-396-7274 or 502-222-5859 Platinum Motors continually strives to provide the highest quality pre-owned vehicles at the most reasonable prices. It is well known that we have a special interest in Land Rovers. We can now offer the latest in comprehensive diagnostics with the Autologic® System and SDD System. SDD & Autologic® offers total diagnostic coverage for Defender, Discovery, Classic Range Rover, Range Rover 95/2017, Discovery 2, Freelander 02/05, Range Rover 99/02, Discovery 3 (LR3), Discovery 4 (LR4), Range Rover Sport and (LR2). If you are in the market for a pre-owned Land Rover or if you need diagnostics on your present DiscoveryLand Rover, please give us a call. If we do not have what you are looking for , we will find it. If you are thinking about a Defender. Either a D90 or D110 contact us as we can build you what you want. We can get Left hand and right hand drive Defenders. Some people just talk about what they can build. We have the facility to build any Defender you want. Contact us anytime and come by and see our Defenders. We always have several in different stages of completion. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. Some dings are visible on this vehicle. This vehicle comes with a new set of tires. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The battery is in excellent condition. A full size spare is included with this vehicle. This vehicle comes with a spare key.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Land Rover Discovery HSE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 14 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALTP19454A838196

Certified Pre-Owned: No

