Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|370.0/462.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|Torque
|250 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|18" Black Design Package
|yes
|Protection Pack
|yes
|19" Black Design Package
|yes
|Climate Comfort Package
|yes
|Vision Assist Package
|yes
|Chrome Wheel Lock Pack
|yes
|19" Black Design Package with Santorini Black Contrast Roof
|yes
|3rd Row Package
|yes
|Audio Upgrade Package
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|190 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|Head-Up Display
|yes
|InControl Apps
|yes
|Ebony Morzine Headliner
|yes
|Ambient Lighting/Configurable Interior Mood Lighting
|yes
|2 USB Ports in First Row
|yes
|InControl Touch/SD Card Navigation
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Interior Rear View Mirror
|yes
|Loadspace Stowage Rails
|yes
|Loadspace Cover
|yes
|InControl Wi-Fi
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather/cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|Black Roof Rails
|yes
|Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA)
|yes
|19" 5 Split Spoke Style 521 Alloy Wheels w/Sparkle Silver Finish
|yes
|18" Black Design Package w/Santorini Black Contrast Roof
|yes
|18" 5 Split Spoke Style 511 Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey Finish
|yes
|20" 5-Split Spoke Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 511
|yes
|18" 5 Spoke Style 518 Wheels
|yes
|19" 9 Spoke Style 902 Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|Maximum cargo capacity
|60.0 cu.ft.
|Angle of departure
|31.0 degrees
|Length
|180.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4409 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3878 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Angle of approach
|25.0 degrees
|Height
|67.9 in.
|Wheel base
|107.9 in.
|Width
|81.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|Null tires
|yes
|R18 tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,695
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
